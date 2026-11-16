Morbi-Rajkot Highway Accident: Two youths from Rajkot were killed on the spot, and another was critically injured after a speeding Swift car lost control, overturned, and crashed into a roadside electricity transformer near Tankara on the Morbi-Rajkot Highway on Monday. The injured youth was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

मोरबी-राजकोट हाईवे पर एक भीषण सड़क हादसा सामने आया है। तेज रफ्तार स्विफ्ट कार अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई । कार में सवार राजकोट के 2 युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि 1 युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसे की भयावहता इतनी अधिक थी कि कार सवार दो युवकों मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया https://t.co/dK77zNvsny — Bhoola (@Bhoola_Bisra) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: Punjab: 5 Killed, 11 Injured After SUV And Pickup Van Collide Head-On In Fazilka; Two Critical Youths Were Travelling To Morbi For Work According to a Gujarati Jagran report, the three youths were associated with the mandap decoration business in Rajkot and were travelling towards Morbi for work.

As they approached Tankara on the highway, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle. Footage from the spot shows that as the speeding car violently overturned multiple times before slamming into the roadside electric transformer, the impact threw some of the occupants out of the vehicle. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

Hearing the loud crash, local residents and commuters passing along the highway rushed to the spot to help. Upon receiving information, a team from the Tankara police station arrived at the scene, sent both bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, and registered a case of accidental death to initiate further investigation.

ALSO READ: Assam: 26 Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Minibus Collides With Truck Near Kaziranga; CM Expresses Grief | Updates Deceased And Injured Identified Two of the occupants suffered severe injuries to the head and body and died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Aman Ganeshbhai Babariya (25) and Prabhat Kalubhai Lamka (28). The third occupant, Jivan Savabhai Dabhi (35), sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, with his condition reported to be critical.