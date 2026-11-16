Bilkis Bano Gangrape Case: The Supreme Court has granted bail to two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case, after they spent more than 17 years in jail. The top court suspended their life sentences while reviewing their appeals and took into account the long time the men have already spent in jail and the legal questions raised in their petitions. The court also noted that one of the convicts, Joshi, has a severe physical disability.

SC Grants Bail To 2 Convicts A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale issued an order regarding petitions filed by two convicts in the case on October 28. They had challenged a 2017 ruling by the Bombay High Court that had upheld their convictions and prison sentences. Both men are part of the group of 11 convicts who were granted early release by the Gujarat government in August 2022, a decision that the Supreme Court later overturned in 2024. However, the latest bail order does not cancel their original convictions.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the order stated as reported by the Bar and Bench.

Supreme Court granted bail to two convicts, Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and suspended their life sentences. Both have spent over 17 years in prison. The court cited relevant circumstances, while the appeal against their convictions will continue — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: Grandchildren Have No Claim To Ancestral Property Held By Father: SC's Big Ruling On Succession The trial court had found the two men guilty of unlawful assembly, rioting, murder, and rape under the Indian Penal Code, sentencing them to life in prison along with a fine. The case began with a police report filed at the Godhra Town police station in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.

Representing the convicts, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra explained that the two men had already spent more than 17 years in jail. He also noted that one of the men was not listed in the original police report and was only accused nearly three years after the incident happened. Additionally, the judges were informed that one of the men has a severe physical disability.

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre opposed the bail request, arguing that the lower courts had already reviewed all the necessary evidence, especially given how serious the crimes were. However, the judges were not convinced by the argument. "In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the court further said.

ALSO READ: SC Stern On Vehicular Pollution Amid Worsening Delhi-NCR Air Quality; Seeks Action Plan From UP, Rajasthan, Haryana Bilkis Bano Case The Bilkis Bano case dates back to 2002 and involves a gang rape and murder that took place during the Gujarat riots. While attempting to escape the violence, Bilkis Yakub Rasool, who was five months pregnant at the time, fled her village of Randhikpur with 16 family members. They sought shelter in the Chhaparvad area, where a mob of 20 to 30 men armed with sickles, swords, and stones attacked them and subjected Bilkis to gang rape.

The assailants murdered 14 of her relatives. Among the dead were eight children, including her three-year-old daughter, two brothers, two sisters, two cousins, and a cousin's two-day-old baby, along with six adults, including her mother, two cousins, two uncles, and an aunt.