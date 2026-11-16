The Karnataka government is gearing up to roll out a strict set of traffic regulations starting this New Year, aiming to curb road accidents and enhance pedestrian safety across the state. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said the legal framework for the new rules, which include a complete ban on half helmets, steep fines for riding on footpaths, and mandatory meters for app-based cabs, is nearing completion.

ALSO READ: Namma Metro Pink Line: 7.5-km Stretch To Run From Bannerghatta Road To Tavarekere From Nov 14; Check Stations, Fare Statewide Ban On Half Helmets And Vehicle Seizure For Repeat Offenders To ensure the safety of both two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers, the state government has decided to impose a complete ban on half helmets across Karnataka. According to the Transport Minister, the legislative drafting process is nearly complete, and the ban will take effect from the New Year. The directive will also restrict the manufacture and sale of half helmets in the state, News18 reported.

Additionally, the government is significantly hiking traffic penalties: First Offence: A fine of Rs 5,000, up fivefold from the current penalty of Rs 1,000.

Second Offence: A steep fine of Rs 10,000.

Third Offence: Complete seizure of the two-wheeler. Mandatory Meters For Ola, Uber, And All App-Based Taxis In another significant move, the Karnataka government will make meters mandatory for all taxis operating in the state, including those operating through app-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber. Suresh stated that cabs must install autorickshaw-style meters and strictly charge passengers according to government-fixed fare slabs, warning that vehicles found flouting state-prescribed pricing norms will face seizure.

The minister noted that the decision follows repeated appeals from local taxi owners and drivers alleging exploitation by aggregator platforms, adding that the upcoming legal framework seeks to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of drivers. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Infra Push: PM Modi To Launch Pink Line Metro, Goa Vande Bharat On November 13; Check Stations, Route Fresh Registrations For Green SM Taxis Put On Hold Simultaneously, the state Transport Department has put a hold on fresh vehicle registrations for Green SM, a Vietnam-based taxi service. While roughly 100 Green SM cabs have already been registered in Karnataka, officials have been instructed to halt any further approvals until further notice.

Suresh clarified that a final call on allowing the foreign aggregator to expand its operations will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, ensuring that the interests of local taxi operators remain protected.