Jagran Correspondent, East Delhi | A man named Sameer was shot dead near the camp office of Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra in the Sonia Vihar area, in the national capital on Monday evening. The accused fled after shooting the youth dea

A person identified as Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Zero Pushta in North-East Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Upon receiving information, Delhi Police reached the spot, and Crime and FSL teams were called in to collect evidence.

Police are scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the attackers and are investigating all angles, including personal enmity, to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

#WATCH | Delhi: A person identified as Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Zero Pushta in North-East Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. Upon receiving information, Delhi Police reached the spot, and Crime and FSL teams were called in to collect evidence. Police are scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the attackers and are investigating all angles, including personal enmity, to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The killing was reported a day after two persons were shot dead in Delhi's Bawana village. A 27-year-old man, Sachin, was shot dead by Sonu alias Pradeep following a quarrel in the wee hours of Sunday.

A formal statement from the police and the minister is awaited on the incident. However, visuals from the crime scene show that heavy police deployment has been made near the Mishra's office.

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In a retaliatory attack, Sachin’s brother Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him. Soon after the incident, a police team arrived at the crime scene.

After checking CCTV footage, police found that Sonu had shot Sachin dead after a quarrel and thereafter, Naresh killed Sonu around 100 meters away in the next lane from the first crime scene.

Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

"On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding gunshot injury to a person. On reaching MV Hospital, one person was found brought dead with a gunshot injury to the chest. He was identified as Sachin, aged 27 years, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi. During inspection of the scene of the crime, a cowshed owned by the family of the deceased, blood stains and 3 empty rounds were found. On further inspection, one more dead body was found in the adjoining gully, about 100 metres away. He was identified as Sonu @ Pradeep, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi," Delhi police statement read.

(With Inputs from Saurabh Pandey/A)