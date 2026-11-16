Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: In a major step toward making national-level examinations like NEET and JEE more transparent and accessible, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to establish a permanent network of examination centres across India. Under this new framework, every district will house at least two permanent examination centres, one operating as the primary centre and the other serving as a backup facility to handle unforeseen disruptions during the examination.

The initiative gained momentum after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) provided the NTA with a comprehensive list of higher education and technical institutions equipped with computer infrastructure. Following this, the testing agency invited proposals from institutions capable of accommodating at least 250 candidates in a single shift.

ALSO READ: NTA's Big Exam Reform: Question Papers To Be Prepared Hours Before Test; Retired Army Officers To Supervise Selection Of Capable Institutions According to sources, in districts that currently lack institutions meeting this benchmark, the NTA will provide the required hardware and technical infrastructure. Priority in this category is being given to government institutions, while alternative options will be explored in regions where suitable government facilities are unavailable.

Committee Recommendations On Exam Reforms The initiative to develop self-owned, permanent examination centres stems directly from the recommendations of the committee, which was constituted to overhaul the national testing system. Among its more than 100 reform proposals, the high-level panel advised the NTA to develop secure centres where both the computer systems and software remain strictly under the agency's direct control. Until now, the NTA has largely depended on third-party private companies to supply end-to-end infrastructure, from the physical venue to the testing hardware, for conducting exams.

ALSO READ: ‘No Storage, No Pre-Prints’: Here's What Nandan Nilekani-Led Exam Reform Task Force Proposes To Stop Paper Leaks Major Relief For Rural And Small-Town Candidates The establishment of district-level permanent examination centres is expected to bring significant relief to millions of aspirants. Until now, adequate facilities for Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) were largely in metropolitan cities and state capitals, forcing students from rural areas and smaller towns to undertake long, expensive journeys to neighbouring districts. Once operational, this nationwide network will enable candidates to appear for competitive exams conveniently in their home districts.