Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: In a major step to prevent leaks in national-level examinations like NEET and JEE, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out a sweeping overhaul. The agency is creating a large question bank and improving centre security, following recommendations from a high-powered exam reform committee led by Nandan Nilekani.

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What Is Nilekani's Strategy?

The plan targets the vulnerability of papers being prepared early and kept in storage, which increases the risk of leaks.

Nilekani suggested stopping the practice of exam sets being prepared weeks in advance.

"Question papers do not need to be prepared weeks in advance; they can be assembled just a few hours before the exam from a robust pool of verified questions. If there is no pre-printed paper sitting in storage, there is nothing to leak," Nilekani was quoted as saying.