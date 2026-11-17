The Delhi High Court has given Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others three weeks to respond to a criminal contempt case linked to alleged social media attacks on Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The court made it clear that this would be their final chance, warning that it would not accept further delays.

During Tuesday's hearing, a division bench led by Justice Navin Chawla questioned why the leaders had not submitted their replies despite being given time earlier. "I'm sorry, we have a report that full compliance has been done. Now we will not give you further time. This is not done. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied... Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right," the Court remarked, according to Bar and Bench.

ALSO READ: Punjab Polls: Key Challenges For Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann's AAP In Assembly Elections 2027 The bench also warned that the leaders would lose their opportunity to file responses if they failed to meet the three-week deadline. Why Did Delhi HC Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against AAP Leaders? The Delhi High Court started suo motu contempt proceedings on May 14 against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had taken note of social media posts that appeared online criticising the way she handled the excise policy case. At the time, she was hearing the CBI’s challenge to the trial court’s decision to discharge Kejriwal, Sisodia and the other accused.

The AAP leaders had stayed away from the proceedings, claiming bias and a conflict of interest. The case is now before a bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla. In a separate move, advocate Ashok Chaitanya has also filed a criminal contempt petition against Kejriwal, Saurav Das and other AAP leaders over posts that questioned Justice Sharma’s impartiality. ALSO READ: AAP's Do-Or-Die Battle: How 2027 Punjab Polls Will Decide Political Future Of Arvind Kejriwal's Party The complaint cites a Das post on X from April 9. In it, he alleged that Justice Sharma's son and daughter have been empanelled by the Center to the High Court and Supreme Court. Kejriwal shared the allegation and asked, “Is this true? V v explosive.” Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rai also circulated the post, casting doubt on the judge’s fairness.

Chaitanya has accused the leaders of launching "a concerted and orchestrated campaign against Justice Sharma on X, by publishing and amplifying content containing serious, unfounded and scandalous allegations."