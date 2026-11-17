Devotion knows no boundary. For Merchant Navy Captain Mithilesh Kumar, celebrating Chhath Puja this year out on the sea was a testament to unyielding faith. While millions gathered across the riverbanks of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, he celebrated the entire four-day festival on his vessel. Without a speck of land, Kumar, along with the rest of the crew, brought the festival to life together, showcasing the grand celebration through his Instagram videos. From meticulously cleaning his quarters to performing intricate rituals, his videos have gone viral on social media, touching countless hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithilesh Kumar (@captainmithilesh) "Saath Samundar Door..." In one of the videos, he said, “Saath samundar door rehkar main apne sanskaaron ko nahi bhula hoon,” which translates to his devotion to faith. He thanked his wife for putting this idea in his mind. From making the vessel spotless before the puja began to chopping, stirring, and preparing a traditional festive feast entirely from scratch, the videos beautifully captured the immersive four-day celebration. According to him, the whole crew gathered to sort out every detail for the Chhath Puja. Also Read: ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi Calls For Cooperation Over Competition; Highlights Connectivity, Shared Growth

From Nahay Khay to Arghya On Sea Waters Merchant Navy Captain Kumar meticulously observed every ritual of Chhath Puja through the last day. His clips showed his celebrations from Kharna on day two to offering Sandhya Arghya on the final evening. Kumar admitted that he enjoyed every bit of the celebration even though he missed home. Pointing to the overly devotional environment on the ship, he said, “Bohot hi bhakti purna mahaaul banaa hua hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithilesh Kumar (@captainmithilesh) Internet Applauds His Dedication To Chhath Puja Kumar’s Instagram videos quickly gained online traction, with many users applauding his dedication to the four-day festival despite a tough routine and limited resources at sea. To one of his videos, one user commented, Hats off to you! You may be miles away from home, it's beautiful to see how you still stay connected to your roots and never forget your culture and traditions.” Hailing his devotion, another wrote, “Where there is faith, there can be worship. Jai Ho Chhathi Maiya.” Even with waters all around, Kumar, with the support of his crew members, felt the spirit of the Chhath Puja as strong as it felt back home with family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithilesh Kumar (@captainmithilesh) How Is Chhath Puja Celebrated? Primarily celebrated in the northern and eastern parts of India, Chhath Puja is a four-day festival celebrated to thank the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. It begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a holy bath and eat clean and simple food. Following this is Kharna, a day of fasting without water till evening, when sweets are offered to the Sun God. On the third day, Sandhya Arghya is offered at the riverbanks along with families. The festival finally concludes on the fourth morning with Usha Arghya, offering prayers to the rising sun before breaking the fast.