Following the neutralisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Nisar Dar, who was involved in the recent CRPF attack, CCTV footage of Dar and Mohammed Lateef Bhat conducting reconnaissance in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has gone viral. Bhat is believed to have sustained injuries during the cordon-and-search operation that led to Dar's death. The Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated the operation after local police received intelligence indicating that the suspects were moving near the Laru bypass in Kulgam.

The pair reportedly scouted various locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam, to identify potential targets and strategise attacks against security forces. #WATCH | J&K | CCTV footage reveals the movements of Umar Nisar Dar and LeT Commander Lateef Bhat before the Kulgam CRPF attack on 10th November (Video source: Special arrangement) https://t.co/04OUrN9SDf — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 How Was the attack carried out? The day after conducting reconnaissance, Dar and Bhatt carried out the attack on the CRPF Naka at Akhran before fleeing the scene. They were also captured while fleeing after firing at the CRPF personnel. The duo allegedly approached the CRPF checkpoint through a tree-covered stretch and rained bullets on the security personnel from a distance of around 50 metres. They reportedly fired 30 rounds in approximately 15 seconds. ALSO READ: Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Lateef Bhatt Killed: A Vanished Carpenter Behind Attacks On CRPF, Migrant Workers In Kulgam

How did the cops identify Dar? Dar’s family filed a missing person report at the Kulgam police station after he went missing. Investigations revealed that Dar has been providing shelter to Bhat for the past six months. Following this, it was reported that Dar has joined the TRF outfit.

ALSO READ: LeT Terrorist Linked To Kulgam CRPF Camp Attack Killed, Another Trapped As Security Operation Underway In JK Dar and Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on Monday. During the ensuing encounter, Dar was killed, while a search operation to track down Bhat remains underway. According to officials, local police received intel that two people suspected of involvement in the November 11 attack were spotted near the Laru bypass. On noticing the movement of security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

Army units and the CRPF around the area joined the operation, and an initial cordon was established. The security officials first evacuated the children from the two schools to prevent civilian casualties. The process took around 90 minutes, officials said. Security forces launched the operation after the area had been cleared of civilians. Following this, the operation was carried out.

Who is Bhat? Mohammed Lateef Bhat (22) is a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam, is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is believed by officials to be the only active local terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He is believed to have escaped the initial cordon and may have sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have intensified efforts to trace him, cordoning off several areas around the orchard, officials said.