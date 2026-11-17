The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday released the draft roll for Uttar Pradesh under the Special Summary Revision (SSR), making the state's total electorate nearly 13.58 crore. The latest list shows an increase of nearly 18.84 lakh voters compared to the previous electoral roll published on April 10.

The UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa shared the details during the press conference. The UP CEO said that the state had 133.9 million voters in April 2026, which increased to 135.8 million seven months later. This represents an increase of 18.84 lakh voters during this period. This includes 11.83 lakh new voters in the 18-19 age group.

What does the data reveal? ALSO READ: Rajasthan's 3 Voter Lists Have 3 Different Figures; Why SIR, SEC And SSR Lists Show Different Numbers As per the newly released data, this time female voters have surpassed male voters in registration. Around 1.096 million women voters and 7.87 million male voters have been added to the list. The list also includes 1,183,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

The total number of voters in the list includes 1,35,868,905. The total number of male voters included 73,858,510, while the female voters amounted to 62,006,353 in the state. Additionally, 4,042 third-gender voters have been registered in UP. Fewer voters than expected As per the official estimates, the Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh has over 2.58 crore (25,816,096) fewer voters than expected. The state should have around 8.32 crore (83,276,000) male voters, but the draft electoral roll lists 94.17 lakh (9,417,490) fewer male voters.

Similarly, the estimated number of female voters should be 7.84 crore (78,409,000), whereas the draft list has only 6.20 crore (62,006,352), indicating a shortfall of approximately 1.64 crore female voters. ALSO READ: Delhi SIR: Voter List Revision Sees Sluggish Response; Only 31,027 Form-6 Applications Filed Since Extension When will the final voter list be released? The Election Commission has released the draft electoral roll on November 17. Voters can submit claims and objections between November 17 and December 16. The process of resolving these claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 28.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.