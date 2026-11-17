A 40-year-old YouTuber and activist who identifies as an ex-Muslim was allegedly attacked by a group of around 12 men in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area in the early hours of Sunday. Sahil, who has spoken publicly against what he describes as religious extremism, sustained injuries to his face and hand and managed to escape by running to his car. Police have arrested two people following a complaint filed by him, according to Dainik Jagran.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 3 am on Sunday, November 15, after Sahil had gone for dinner with two friends to Caesar Inn, a restaurant in Vashi on Saturday night.

According to Dainik Jagran, Sahil said he was identified by some boys at the restaurant and beaten up after an argument over his remarks on Islam.

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He began bleeding from his injuries, ran to his vehicle and escaped. He then came to the local police station and lodged a complaint.

Sahil Identifies One Of The Alleged Attackers

As per Sahil, he had previously resided in one of the localities of Dharavi in Mumbai, and two of the accused were from the said locality.

One of them was Rehan, he told the police, and he gave his name. Two people have been taken into custody in relation to the case, according to the complaint-related document.

Sahil also shared a video on social media showing his bleeding injuries and alleging that around 12 people had attacked him. In the video, he claimed that the group wanted to kill him and that he escaped because he managed to reach his car.