- Ex-Muslim YouTuber Sahil attacked by 12 men.
- Sustained injuries in Vashi, two arrested by police.
- Sahil seeks government security for ex-Muslims.
A 40-year-old YouTuber and activist who identifies as an ex-Muslim was allegedly attacked by a group of around 12 men in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area in the early hours of Sunday. Sahil, who has spoken publicly against what he describes as religious extremism, sustained injuries to his face and hand and managed to escape by running to his car. Police have arrested two people following a complaint filed by him, according to Dainik Jagran.
The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 3 am on Sunday, November 15, after Sahil had gone for dinner with two friends to Caesar Inn, a restaurant in Vashi on Saturday night.
According to Dainik Jagran, Sahil said he was identified by some boys at the restaurant and beaten up after an argument over his remarks on Islam.
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He began bleeding from his injuries, ran to his vehicle and escaped. He then came to the local police station and lodged a complaint.
Sahil Identifies One Of The Alleged Attackers
As per Sahil, he had previously resided in one of the localities of Dharavi in Mumbai, and two of the accused were from the said locality.
One of them was Rehan, he told the police, and he gave his name. Two people have been taken into custody in relation to the case, according to the complaint-related document.
Sahil also shared a video on social media showing his bleeding injuries and alleging that around 12 people had attacked him. In the video, he claimed that the group wanted to kill him and that he escaped because he managed to reach his car.
"I had gone to a place in Vashi with my new friends and a group of people from Dharavi, where I resided earlier, attacked me. They wanted to kill me," said Sahil, adding that he was unarmed.
Who Is Ex-Muslim Sahil?
Sahil is a YouTuber and activist known for posting videos questioning religious practices and debating Islamic scholars and clerics. His YouTube channel, Exmuslim Sahil Uncensored, has over 2.75 lakh followers.
He has also taken part in television debates in which he has spoken about what he describes as the need to present Islam peacefully and to combat religious extremism.
Sahil said he had previously raised concerns about his safety with the government. Referring to the February 2026 attack on fellow ex-Muslim activist Saleem Wastik in Ghaziabad, he said he had narrowly escaped a similar fate.
Wastik had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and stomach inside his office by two men. He was seriously injured and survived after treatment at a hospital. The two accused were injured in separate encounters with the police and died while undergoing treatment.
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Sahil Seeks Security For Ex-Muslims
Following the alleged assault, Sahil called on the government to ensure the safety of people who publicly identify as ex-Muslims and express views critical of religious practices.
He said he had managed to escape the attackers but feared that he could have been killed had he not reached his car in time.
He also called on officials to take action against the perpetrators of the assault and offer protection to those who could be threatened over their beliefs or speech.