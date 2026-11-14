- 20-year-old arrested for mapping Jewish businesses in Mumbai.
- Accused conducted recce of Nariman House for foreign handlers.
- Recruited via social media by Pakistan-based crime networks.
A 20-year-old man allegedly recruited by foreign-based criminal networks was paid to photograph Jewish-owned businesses, identify locations frequented by foreign nationals and map sensitive areas of Mumbai, including Nariman House, a target of the 26/11 terror attacks.
Identified as Yash Singh, the accused was allegedly carrying out reconnaissance assignments in South Mumbai, particularly Colaba, on the instructions of handlers he had contacted through social media, according to police.
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"His assignments included photographing and pinpointing the exact locations of the Chabad House, businesses owned by Jewish individuals, and areas frequented by foreign nationals. He received money in exchange for these activities," PTI quoted an official.
Singh from Airoli in Navi Mumbai was brought to the ATS custody for the first 10 days after his arrest, following specific information about his online association with suspected anti-national handlers, Maharashtra ATS officials had said. Then he was handed over to Kerala Police in a UAPA case registered at the Thrissur East police station.
The probe team stated that Singh was said to have interacted directly with "anti-national individuals" on Telegram, the accused was claimed to be in touch with, via chat, and was connected to yet another accused, who had already been held in the case in Kerala.
Following inputs from the Maharashtra ATS, a team of Thrissur Police travelled to Navi Mumbai and took Singh into custody after investigating his alleged involvement in the conspiracy.
Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Network Under Scanner
Officials said foreign-based crime syndicates, including the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network, were allegedly using social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to identify unemployed and financially vulnerable youngsters.
The recruits were reportedly offered money to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations and undertake other activities linked to subversive operations.
The ATS has urged parents and young people to exercise caution while interacting with unknown individuals online and warned against sharing photographs or information about sensitive establishments for monetary gain.
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Nariman House Targeted During 26/11 Attacks
Nariman House (also called the Chabad House) in Mumbai's Colaba region was one of the locations that were attacked during the terror strikes in November 2008.
During the siege, which lasted for three days, the two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists stormed the Jewish religious and cultural centre and took hostages. The centre's Rabbi, Gavriel Holtzberg, and his pregnant wife, Rivka, were among those killed.
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The 26/11 attacks killed at least 166 people and left around 300 injured across Mumbai. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident complex and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus were among the other locations targeted.