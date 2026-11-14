A 20-year-old man allegedly recruited by foreign-based criminal networks was paid to photograph Jewish-owned businesses, identify locations frequented by foreign nationals and map sensitive areas of Mumbai, including Nariman House, a target of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Identified as Yash Singh, the accused was allegedly carrying out reconnaissance assignments in South Mumbai, particularly Colaba, on the instructions of handlers he had contacted through social media, according to police.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Woman Loses Arm, Gets 16 Stitches After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Objecting To Bad Touch; Accused Arrested

"His assignments included photographing and pinpointing the exact locations of the Chabad House, businesses owned by Jewish individuals, and areas frequented by foreign nationals. He received money in exchange for these activities," PTI quoted an official.

Singh from Airoli in Navi Mumbai was brought to the ATS custody for the first 10 days after his arrest, following specific information about his online association with suspected anti-national handlers, Maharashtra ATS officials had said. Then he was handed over to Kerala Police in a UAPA case registered at the Thrissur East police station.