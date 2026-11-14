UP Census 2027: Uttar Pradesh will begin the second phase of its census exercise on November 16, with residents getting the option to submit household details online before census workers visit their homes. The exercise will involve around 5.60 lakh enumerators, who will conduct door-to-door data collection between December 1 and January 4. The final population count will also take into account births and deaths recorded around the January 5 cut-off. A child born before midnight on January 5 will be included in the census, while a person who dies before the deadline will not be counted.

How Can Residents Complete Self-Enumeration? The online self-enumeration window will remain open from November 16 to November 30. Residents will need to visit the designated portal and answer 40 questions about their households and family members. ALSO READ: Census 2027: Population Count To Begin From Jan 25; Poll-Bound, Snow-Bound Regions Excluded | Check Full Schedule After submitting the information, applicants will receive a Self-Enumeration ID (SEID). They must provide this identification number to the enumerator during the subsequent household visit. Officials will use it to cross-check the details submitted online. Those who skip the online process will still be covered, as census workers will collect their household information during physical visits. Uttar Pradesh Census Director and Chief Principal Census Officer Sheetal Verma shared these details at a press conference on Saturday. When Will Homeless People Be Included In The Census? Officials will conduct a special enumeration of homeless people on the night of January 4. The exercise will cover individuals staying on roadsides, footpaths, beneath bridges and flyovers, and in other open areas.

The January 5-9 period has been reserved for revising the collected data. Officials will make necessary changes to account for births and deaths around the census cut-off date. ALSO READ: 'PM Modi Assured UP Will Be Divided Into 4 Parts After Census': UP Minister's Big Claim What Are The 40 Questions In The UP Census? The questionnaire will seek personal, social and economic details of household members. Information will include names, gender, age, date of birth, marital status, nationality, religion, caste and Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe status.

Other questions will cover education, languages, disability, occupation, employment, workplace and migration. Women will also be asked about fertility-related details, including the number of children born to them, how many are currently alive and the number of births in the previous year.

The questionnaire will be tailored to individual respondents, meaning every person will not have to answer all 40 questions. Children, for instance, will not be asked about employment or migration. The census department has also clarified that residents will not have to submit or show Aadhaar cards, birth certificates or other documents to provide these details. Why Are 7,500 Villages In UP Being Counted As Uninhabited? The initial house-listing exercise identified nearly 7,500 revenue villages in Uttar Pradesh where no residents were found. According to officials, people from several of these villages have relocated because of floods and other circumstances.

The exercise also brought to light settlements that have residents but do not appear as inhabited villages in official revenue records. These locations will also be covered in the next phase to ensure that the census captures people living in both officially recognised and unlisted settlements.