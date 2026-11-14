Mohit Agarwal, Police Commissioner of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Distinguished Alumni Award' by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai for his distinguished public service, outstanding professional competence, and exceptional contribution to nation-building. He was presented with the prestigious honour at a grand ceremony held at IIM Mumbai. Agarwal is an alumnus of the prestigious institute.

Agarwal, a senior officer of the 1997 batch of the Indian Police Service and belonging to the Uttar Pradesh cadre, currently serves as the Police Commissioner of Varanasi, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his nearly three decades of distinguished service, he has been a dynamic police leader, an efficient administrator, and an officer dedicated to public safety, national security, and police modernisation.

A Distinguished Term In Police Service During his distinguished service, Agarwal served as the Chief of Police in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. During this period, he gained extensive experience in the fields of law and order, crime control, crime investigation, and public administration.

International Experience At The United Nations Agarwal served at the United Nations for one year during 2005–2006, gaining valuable experience in policing and security arrangements at the international level. Leadership In Counter-Terrorism Activities During 2023–2024, he served as the Chief of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Under his leadership, the ATS successfully busted an ISIS-linked terrorist module in Uttar Pradesh, thwarting potential terrorist activities and strengthening the country's internal security.

Significant Contribution To The Successful Organisation of The Kumbh Mela His contribution to the successful organisation of the 2013 and 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh Melas, two of the country's largest religious events, has been particularly noteworthy. - Kumbh Mela 2013: As Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj, he played a key role in security arrangements, crowd management, and maintaining law and order. - Kumbh Mela 2019: As Inspector General of Police (IG), he provided strategic leadership and effective supervision, resulting in the peaceful and smooth conduct of this massive event. Operation Masoom: The Safe Rescue of 23 Children During his tenure as Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Range, Agarwal successfully led Operation Masoom in Farrukhabad. In this incident, a notorious criminal had taken 23 children hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for each child. As a result of his skilful leadership, meticulous strategy, and effective police action, the criminal was killed, and all 23 children were safely rescued.

For this exceptionally courageous and successful operation, he was awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Gallantry. Key Role In The Bikru Incident The top cop also played a key role in the police action against two notorious criminals linked to Kanpur's infamous Vikas Dubey, the Bikru Incident. These operations demonstrated his courage, skilful leadership, and professional competence.

Contribution To Police Modernisation Agarwal has also played a significant role in promoting technological efficiency and modern methods in policing. His efforts towards computerisation and technological modernisation of the Uttar Pradesh Police have promoted efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness in police administration.

Awards And Honors He has been awarded several prestigious national honours for his courage, distinguished service, and outstanding professional competence. The awards include: 1. President's Police Medal for Gallantry.

2. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

3. President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

4. Achievement of the Uttam Seva Medal by the Union Home Minister. A Proud Moment For Our Educational Institution The Distinguished Alumni Award presented by IIM Mumbai not only recognises Agarwal's professional achievements but also his continued commitment to society and the nation. His service is a remarkable example of courage, leadership, administrative prowess, technical acumen, and unwavering dedication to public service.

His contributions in various areas, including effective action against terrorism, control of organised crime, successful management of large religious events, and modernisation of the police force, have given a new direction to the work of the Uttar Pradesh Police.