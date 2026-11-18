Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sparked a fresh political row by saying that India is heading towards an economic crisis during an event at Columbia University in New York. He cited unemployment and deep-rooted concerns in the nation's education system to back his argument.

While responding to a question on India's youth, Gandhi said, "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system."

"We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress MP said that the frustration is mainly coming out of the middle-class families, where youth have received formal education but were increasingly disillusioned with their prospects.

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Highlighting the growing disconnect between the youth and their parents over the employment crisis, he said that the former have started questioning the latter's advice and experiences.

"So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, is, You're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said.

Gandhi's comments drew sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which accused him of using foreign soil yet again to tarnish India's image.

BJP hits back

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Gandhi a "leader of anti-India propaganda." "Rahul Gandhi insults India at Columbia University! Rahul Gandhi calls India "Economic Disaster" & speaks against Indian Democracy!" Bhandari added in his X post.

He accused Gandhi of harbouring inherent hate for the progress that India has made along with the nation's democracy.

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Bhandari invoked the PM's gesture of picking up the Indian flag, put on the floor as a marker for his place at the Quad meet in Manila, Philippines, to draw parallels between the two leaders on the issue of representing India abroad.