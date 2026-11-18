Lateef Bhat's killing has brought an end to a hunt for him that lasted for almost a year after he was first spotted in a local market in Anantnag's Dangerpora area on December 25 last year. During this time, he managed to evade security forces thrice before finally being nailed in Kulgam's Zangalpora on Wednesday morning.

Although he was on security forces' priority list, what made him an immediate concern was the attack on a CRPF check-post in Kulgam on November 11, which left three personnel injured. A massive search and cordon was launched to catch him. He escaped during a subsequent encounter on November 16 when his accomplice, Umar Nisar Dar, also the accused in the CRPF attack, was killed in Laroo.

On Wednesday morning, the joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF received credible intel and launched a fresh operation 'Flash' and cornered him in Zangalpora area. This time too, Lateef kept the forces on edge as he tried to escape, but alert forces finally gunned him down.

How was Lateef killed? After being surrounded from all sides, Bhat allegedly opened fire at the forces. Following a brief exchange of fire, he took refuge in a mosque, making the operation sensitive. The joint forces faced a challenge to nab him without compromising the sanctity of the religious site. Extreme restraint was exercised.

ALSO READ: Kashmir's Most-Wanted Local Terrorist Lateef Bhatt Killed: A Vanished Carpenter Behind Attacks On CRPF, Migrant Workers Kulagam SSP said, "Keeping the mosque in mind, we have maintained maximum restraint and are following the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs). We will neutralise this terrorist when the time comes. We don't mind if it takes longer. Time is on our side, and security forces are fully deployed."

The plan was to either draw him out or ensure zero to minimum damage to the site. The SSP then attempted to persuade Bhat to surrender in exchange for life. A lengthy video call was made to him. During the call, Bhat was told that he still had life ahead if he dropped the weapon. "We tried very hard to convince Latif to surrender. I personally spoke to him on video call and had a long conversation. We explained to him that he still had a long life ahead of him and that he was still very young, but he refused to listen," Kulgam SSP said.

Bhat allegedly replied, "Allah is enough for me." As he remained unmoved, the forces resorted to tear gas shelling, which forced Bhat to come out exposed. ALSO READ: Kulgam Encounter: Forces Tell Lateef Bhat 'You Still Have Life' On Video Call, He Chooses Confrontation; Killed The alert forces opened fire and gunned him down. The Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted a congratulatory message, saying, "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather", as the attack on the paramilitary force was avenged.

Bhat was the lone active local terrorist in the Kashmir valley and carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head. He was involved in the killings of a head constable in Anantnag in July 2026 and two migrant workers at a brick kiln in Kulgam, two weeks later.