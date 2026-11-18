J-K Encounter: In a major achievement for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Lateef Bhat, a high-profile LeT terrorist was eliminated in Kulgam on Wednesday after days of search operation. He was killed in a fresh encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the early hours today. The officials had stated that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces has surrounded the terrorists in the region.

Kashmir Zone Police tweets, "Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam." https://t.co/Lic0lSt050 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 While the forces successfully eliminated Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the attack on CRPF personnel on November 11, Bhat had managed to escape the region. Earlier in a post on X, DG CRPF GP Singh congratulated the security forces for their operation. "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," Singh said in his post. ALSO READ: Kulgam Encounter: CCTV Shows Slain LeT Commander, Aide Conducting Recce Before CRPF Attack

Attack On CRPF Personnel Earlier on November 11, multiple CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on security personnel at a checkpoint in Kulgam. CCTV footage of the terrorist attack on a CRPF checkpost in Kulgam district has surfaced, capturing a rapid exchange of gunfire. Around 30 rounds were fired in the first 15 seconds, followed by a dozen more shots within the next minute.

Umar Nisar Eliminated The forces launched a massive search operation in the region to track the terrorists. While any confrontation did not take place for the first three days, Dar was killed in an encounter in the Laroo area on Monday. "Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Is Kulgam Becoming Kashmir’s New Terror Hotspot? Army Veteran, Locals Weigh In As per a CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on November 10, a day before the attack, Umar Nisar Dar and Latif Bhat had conducted recce of several areas including Mir Bar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to target the security forces. (Updates to follow)