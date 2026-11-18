- Lateef Bhatt, lone active local terrorist, killed in Kulgam.
- Refused surrender despite video call persuasion by security forces.
- Encounter ended months-long hunt for the terrorist.
Lateef Bhatt, the lone active local terrorist in the Kashmir valley, was hunted down by the security forces after days of operation on Tuesday. The fresh encounter broke out on Wednesday morning in Kulgam district after Bhatt was surrounded by the joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.
Bhatt was injured in the encounter and tried to escape. A brief gunfire ensued before he attempted to flee towards a mosque. The security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried to make him surrender. A video of the CRPF personnel talking to Bhatt on a video call before he was killed has surfaced. The video shows attempts being made to persuade Bhatt to drop weapons.
However, Bhatt told the officials that he was unwilling to give himself up, invoking religious references that he has to go to Allah.
The exchange in the video follows: "We are with you, surrender. Why are you doing this?" Bhat, however, responds, "Allah is enough for me."
KULGAM ENCOUNTER: Senior security officials urge terrorist Lateef Bhat to surrender during anti-terror operation. The terrorist is trapped inside a mosque in Zangalpora. Lateef: reads Quran’s verse. Army officer: how will you?…. Lateef: I have left and I’m very happy, I have to go to Allah. I will see his promised end - ALLAH HU AKBAR. Army officer: we are with you, surrender. why are you doing this? Lateef: ALLAH is enough for me.— subash kumar (@Krishan10_) November 18, 2026
Kulgam SSP Inayat Ali said that the security forces repeatedly tried to persuade the terrorist Latif Bhat, who was surrounded in the encounter, to surrender, but he refused to surrender and started firing at the security forces from inside a mosque in Jangalpora area of Devsar.
He said, "We tried very hard to convince Latif to surrender. I personally spoke to him on video call and had a long conversation. We explained to him that he still had a long life ahead of him and that he was still very young, but he refused to listen."
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SSP Inayat Ali said, "Keeping the mosque in mind, we have maintained maximum restraint and are following the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs). We will neutralise this terrorist when the time comes. We don't mind if it takes longer. Time is on our side, and security forces are fully deployed."
Bhatt was later killed, bringing an end to months of hunting. He had previously escaped the cordon and search twice. He was active in terror activities since he went missing last year but came to spotlight after killing a cop in Anantnag and two Chhattisgarh workers at a brick kiln in Kulgam in July this year. The recent attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam was his thrid major attack, which set the clock towards his end.