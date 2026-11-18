Lateef Bhatt, the lone active local terrorist in the Kashmir valley, was hunted down by the security forces after days of operation on Tuesday. The fresh encounter broke out on Wednesday morning in Kulgam district after Bhatt was surrounded by the joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.

Bhatt was injured in the encounter and tried to escape. A brief gunfire ensued before he attempted to flee towards a mosque. The security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried to make him surrender. A video of the CRPF personnel talking to Bhatt on a video call before he was killed has surfaced. The video shows attempts being made to persuade Bhatt to drop weapons.

However, Bhatt told the officials that he was unwilling to give himself up, invoking religious references that he has to go to Allah.

The exchange in the video follows: "We are with you, surrender. Why are you doing this?" Bhat, however, responds, "Allah is enough for me."

KULGAM ENCOUNTER: Senior security officials urge terrorist Lateef Bhat to surrender during anti-terror operation. The terrorist is trapped inside a mosque in Zangalpora. Lateef: reads Quran’s verse. Army officer: how will you?…. Lateef: I have left and I’m very happy, I have to go to Allah. I will see his promised end - ALLAH HU AKBAR. Army officer: we are with you, surrender. why are you doing this? Lateef: ALLAH is enough for me. — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) November 18, 2026

Kulgam SSP Inayat Ali said that the security forces repeatedly tried to persuade the terrorist Latif Bhat, who was surrounded in the encounter, to surrender, but he refused to surrender and started firing at the security forces from inside a mosque in Jangalpora area of Devsar.

He said, "We tried very hard to convince Latif to surrender. I personally spoke to him on video call and had a long conversation. We explained to him that he still had a long life ahead of him and that he was still very young, but he refused to listen."