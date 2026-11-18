Commuters travelling between Delhi, Faridabad and Palwal could get relief from traffic congestion as the Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,123.56 crore along the Delhi-Agra highway corridor. The proposed upgrades will also cover Mathura and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval on November 17. The project will cover stretches of National Highways 44 and 19 and include three road overbridges (ROBs), four flyovers and four vehicle underpasses (VUPs) across the four districts.

ALSO READ: Seven Delhi Building Collapses Claim 32 Lives In 6 Months; MCD Says 4 Million Manhours Needed To Survey All Structures The highway corridor is used by approximately 68,000 PCUs (passenger car units) of traffic daily, comprising freight vehicles, industrial vehicles, daily commuters and tourists. The infrastructure will reduce congestion at road intersections and railway crossings. What Is Planned For Faridabad And Palwal? Faridabad and Palwal are among the areas expected to benefit from the project. - Faridabad: A road overbridge is planned at Ballabhgarh to ease congestion around the railway crossing, where vehicles often face delays as trains pass. Local reports also indicate that the existing four-lane railway flyover is proposed to be expanded to seven lanes.

- Palwal: Two flyovers were included in the local project announcement. Separate reports have also identified underpasses at Mitraol and Mundkati Chowk to improve connectivity between nearby villages, local roads and the highway. The proposed structures are expected to help local vehicles move more easily while reducing interference from traffic travelling longer distances. How Will The Project Reduce Traffic Jams? The project will use different road structures to address congestion at specific points along the corridor. - Road overbridges: These will allow vehicles to cross railway tracks without waiting for trains to pass. - Flyovers: These will help highway traffic bypass busy intersections and reduce delays. - Vehicle underpasses: These will provide routes for local traffic to cross the highway without disrupting vehicles travelling along the main carriageway. - Service roads: These will help separate local traffic from through traffic, reducing congestion and potential conflict points. The improvements are also expected to enhance road safety and make the movement of freight and passenger vehicles more efficient. ALSO READ: Gold Plummets Rs 3,000, Silver Tumbles To Rs 1.63 Lakh; Why Bullion Market Crashed Today When Will Construction Begin? Post-approval, the tendering process for the works is anticipated to be launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As per a local report, the construction work will commence next year, subject to the completion of necessary formalities.

Once implemented, the upgrades will enable connectivity to be enhanced across Faridabad, Palwal, Mathura and Agra, which will ease travel for commuters as well as goods vehicles along the Delhi-Agra stretch.