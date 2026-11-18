- BMC to demolish Dawood Ibrahim's former Mumbai hideout.
- Opposition claims 140-year-old mosque on ground floor.
- Structure was central to Dawood's criminal network.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to demolish the remaining portions of the Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar, a building that once housed fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family and served as a hideout for his criminal network.
The proposed demolition has triggered a political controversy, with local residents, Congress and AIMIM leaders opposing the civic body's move. They claim that the ground-floor premises house a 140-year-old mosque protected under Waqf laws and have threatened to approach the court to prevent the demolition.
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The civic body issued a fresh demolition notice on November 16, directing those using the ground-floor prayer hall to vacate the premises and relocate their religious belongings. The structure is being cleared to facilitate road-widening work.
The proposed demolition of the remaining portions of the building has also raised concerns about a possible law and order situation. The BMC has reportedly held meetings to discuss security arrangements before proceeding with the action.
Opposition Calls Demolition 'Illegal', Claims Building Houses 140-Year-Old Mosque
Local residents and opposition leaders have strongly objected to the BMC's decision to classify the ground-floor premises as a prayer hall.
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan claimed that the demolition notice was illegal as it was issued despite stay orders issued by the Supreme Court and the Waqf Tribunal.
Claiming that the mosque is 140 years old, Pathan said it could not be targeted simply because it was a religious structure. He also sought 15 days to present his legal arguments against the demolition.
Congress MLA Amin Patel accused the BMC and a trust of conspiring to demolish the structure. He alleged that the civic body was proceeding with unilateral action without providing adequate notice of seven or 15 days, even though the matter was pending before the Waqf Tribunal.
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How Dawood Ibrahim Used The Building To Run His Network
The Musafirkhana in Bhendi Bazaar was reportedly used as a hideout and a centre for storing smuggled goods by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates until the 1980s.
Dawood and his family lived on the building's second floor before he fled India in 1986. His private room and office were also located there. The premises were reportedly used for planning the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings.
After Dawood left the country, his mother, Amina Bi, continued living in the building. There were also reports of his brother Iqbal Kaskar using the premises in later years.
BMC Demolition Of Building Underway Since 2020
According to media reports, the building once housed 32 shops on the ground floor and 19 residential flats on its upper floors.
Following a Bombay High Court order in August 2020, which classified the structure under the 'C-1' category as extremely dilapidated and dangerous, the BMC evacuated the building and began demolishing its upper floors.
The main rooms on the first and second floors associated with Dawood Ibrahim have already been demolished. Only the disputed ground-floor premises and around 10 rooms on the first floor remain.
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Supreme Court Orders Confiscation Of Dawood Family Properties
Following the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings, the government initiated proceedings to confiscate properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim's family under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA).
Dawood's mother, Amina Bi, and sister, Haseena Parkar, challenged the confiscation proceedings before the Supreme Court.
However, on April 20, 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed their petition, upholding the confiscation of the family's properties in Mumbai.