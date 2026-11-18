The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to demolish the remaining portions of the Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar, a building that once housed fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family and served as a hideout for his criminal network.

The proposed demolition has triggered a political controversy, with local residents, Congress and AIMIM leaders opposing the civic body's move. They claim that the ground-floor premises house a 140-year-old mosque protected under Waqf laws and have threatened to approach the court to prevent the demolition.

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The civic body issued a fresh demolition notice on November 16, directing those using the ground-floor prayer hall to vacate the premises and relocate their religious belongings. The structure is being cleared to facilitate road-widening work.

The proposed demolition of the remaining portions of the building has also raised concerns about a possible law and order situation. The BMC has reportedly held meetings to discuss security arrangements before proceeding with the action.

Opposition Calls Demolition 'Illegal', Claims Building Houses 140-Year-Old Mosque

Local residents and opposition leaders have strongly objected to the BMC's decision to classify the ground-floor premises as a prayer hall.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan claimed that the demolition notice was illegal as it was issued despite stay orders issued by the Supreme Court and the Waqf Tribunal.

Claiming that the mosque is 140 years old, Pathan said it could not be targeted simply because it was a religious structure. He also sought 15 days to present his legal arguments against the demolition.

Congress MLA Amin Patel accused the BMC and a trust of conspiring to demolish the structure. He alleged that the civic body was proceeding with unilateral action without providing adequate notice of seven or 15 days, even though the matter was pending before the Waqf Tribunal.