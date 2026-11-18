Having a third child could previously cost government employees in Madhya Pradesh their jobs and disqualify candidates from recruitment. However, the state government has now decided to end the 25-year-old restriction, potentially bringing relief to thousands of employees and opening government job opportunities for candidates with more than two children.

The decision was approved during a special 'Destination Cabinet' meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on Wednesday. "When other members of the society can have more than two children, why only government employees be restricted," IANS quoted the CM. ALSO READ: 'Plant Ganja In Bag': MP Cop Plots To Frame Couple In Drug Case After Hotel Denies Bribe, Removed After Video Goes Viral The Cabinet approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. The changes will remove the restriction for new government recruits and stop disciplinary action against serving employees solely because they have more than two children.

30,000 Teachers To Benefit The decision is expected to benefit more than 30,000 teachers in the School Education Department alone. Around 8,000 to 10,000 cases related to the two-child restriction are reportedly pending across different government departments. The highest number of cases are linked to the School Education, Higher Education, Health and Medical Education departments. Once the amendments come into effect, pending departmental inquiries and disciplinary proceedings against employees solely on the grounds of having a third child will be discontinued. However, the government has clarified that employees who have already been dismissed or against whom final orders have been passed will not have their cases reopened. The decision will not automatically restore the jobs of those removed from service under the earlier provision.

What Was The 2001 Rule? The restriction was introduced on January 26, 2001, during the tenure of the then Digvijaya Singh-led government as a population-control measure. Under the existing rules, anyone who had a third child on or after January 26, 2001, was considered ineligible for government employment in Madhya Pradesh. The restriction also applied to serving employees. Having a third child after the specified date was treated as misconduct under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, and could invite disciplinary action, including termination of service. The Cabinet's latest decision will remove these provisions from both sets of service rules. RSS Chief 's Three-Children Remark The decision comes amid discussions around declining fertility rates in India. In February, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over falling fertility rates and said that an average of three children per family was necessary for the survival of society. Reports have linked the renewed momentum behind removing the restriction to Bhagwat's remarks. ALSO READ: Diwali Turns Tragic: 12 Members Of Two Families Charred To Death In Separate Fire Incidents In Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Had Also Removed Rule Madhya Pradesh is not the first state to withdraw restrictions on government employment based on the number of children. Rajasthan removed a similar provision in May 2016, while Chhattisgarh followed in July 2017. Andhra Pradesh has taken a different approach by announcing financial incentives for families having a third child. The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet's approval marks a change in a service condition that had remained in force for nearly 25 years. The amendments will take effect after the formal rule-change process is completed.