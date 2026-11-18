A shocking video showing a police officer telling his colleagues to plant ganja (marijuana) on a man and register a criminal case against him has gone viral on social media. The man was threatened by the cops after he was caught with a girl at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The case was allegedly turned out to be related to be linked to the cop's demand for a monthly bribe from the hotel.

The purported video shows the couple pleading before the cops and saying that they belong to the same caste and want to marry each other. However, the senior officer threatens to call their parents. After a brief exchange, the senior officer asks his colleagues to plant the drug in the man's bag. "Is ladke ke pass ganja rakhdo. Chalo, ab tumhari ache se zindagi ho jaegi. (Plant some ganja in his bag. Now your life will be set up for good," the senior cop could be heard saying while threatening the man to implicate him in a narcotic case

The anti-youth and anti-Gen Z BJP government’s police in Madhya Pradesh threatened an adult, consenting couple, saying they would be falsely implicated in a ‘ganja’ smuggling case. Nothing will happen here because the hate-filled BJP allows its administration to harass the young people of this country. https://t.co/BIx5fksRrq — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) November 17, 2026 ALSO READ: Mumbai: Retired Army Man Stabbed While Trying To Settle Son's Argument Over Rs 2,500 Loan The authenticity and timing of the purported video is yet to be established, but after it went viral, the department took cognisance and removed a Kotwali police station in-charge from active duty. An enquiry was subsequently launched to probe the matter.

The video was shared by a user named Saral Patel, who identified himself as a Congress leader. Taking cognisance of the video, Seoni SP Krishna Lalchandani ordered the Kotwali in-charge to be attached to the police lines. Speaking to TOI, Lalchandani said, "The video has come to our cognisance today. As an immediate action, the Kotwali police station in-charge has been line-attached, and a probe has been initiated. We will examine the details of the DVR and video soon."

ALSO READ: WATCH: PM Modi Picks Up Indian Flag Marker During Quad Photo-Op, Trump's 'Save It' Response Catches Attention What did the hotel owner say? The entire incident is said to have taken place at Hotel Siddhartha on Babariya Road in Seoni. Hotel owner Sanjay Sanodia levelled serious allegations against the police, claiming that officers demanded Rs 25,000 from him every month.

When they were unable to pay the full amount, the officers arrived at the hotel and assaulted them. Furthermore, they threatened to implicate an adult couple staying at the hotel in a false marijuana case, a video of which has surfaced on social media.