Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 9.76-km Kachhi Dargah-Bidupur bridge over the Ganga during his visit to Bihar on November 21 as a political controversy gathers pace over its name. The Bihar bridge, officially named after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently faced criticism from the opposition. The Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) argued that a bridge cannot be named after a person who is alive.

What did RJP leaders say? RJD leader and LOP in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, raised questions over the decision to name the bridge after a living politician. ALSO READ: Nitish Setu: Six-Lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge Named After Nitish Kumar; To Cut Patna-Vaishali Travel Time By 20 Mins “It is their government; they can name the bridge after anyone. But we have seldom heard of any bridge or project named after a living person. It simply suggests that Nitish Kumar is being treated as a thing of the past by the NDA," Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said.

His sister, Rohini Acharya, also objected to the naming and suggested that the bridge be named after their father, RJD founder Lalu Prasad, or called “Social Justice Setu". Sharing a post on X, the former CM’s daughter Rohini Acharya said Lalu Prasad had made several efforts for the development of the Raghopur Diara region and its integration with the rest of the state through better connectivity. She alleged that the government was attempting to take political credit for the construction of the bridge by attributing the project to others, calling the decision regrettable.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Appeals To People To Give Up 125 Units Of Free Electricity, A Key 2025 Poll Promise | Video How did Samrat Chaudhary defend ‘Nitish’ Setu Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary supported the government’s decision, pointing to Nitish Kumar’s role in taking the project forward. “The DPR of the bridge was prepared in 2012, and its foundation was laid before the 2015 Assembly polls by then, CM Nitish Kumar. It is all because of the major contributions of Nitish Kumar that such a mega project has become a reality. We have called it Nitish Setu as a mark of acknowledgement for his contributions to this project, and we continue to seek his guidance," Samrat Choudhary said.

JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Shravan Kumar welcomed the decision, describing the naming as a fitting recognition of Nitish Kumar’s role in transforming the state’s infrastructure. What do we know about the bridge? The six-lane bridge links Kachhi Dargah on the southern bank of the Ganga in Patna district with Bidupur on the northern bank in Vaishali district. The project stretches 19.76 km in total, comprising the 9.76-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

Built using an extradosed, cable-stayed design, the bridge was conceived to ease chronic traffic congestion and reduce the structural burden on the ageing Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which connects south Bihar with north Bihar