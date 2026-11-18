SpiceJet Flights Issues: A chaos broke out at Mumbai airport after SpiceJet flights reportedly got delayed for several hours since Tuesday evening. The delays and lack of communication caused frustration among the passengers, especially in the late-night hours. While the aircraft has not issued any statement yet, the reports suggest SpiceJet is dealing with financial and operational issues.

Passengers Express Frustration As per the reports, the passengers who had been waiting since 7 pm on Tuesday gathered at SpiceJet's counter to raise their concerns. In the videos shared on the social media platforms, the affected passengers are seen raising slogans and demanding a clear response from the authorities. The passengers continue to wait at the airport amid the uncertainty over the flight schedule, reported NDTV.

The airline has not issued any official statement regarding the disruptions at the Mumbai airport yet. The SpiceJet flight services have been affected significantly in the past few days. Earlier on Friday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport issued an advisory, cautioning passengers of a possible disruption in the operation of SpiceJet flights.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Weather System To Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today; AP, Odisha, Tamil Nadu Brace For Intense Rain Spells Advisory For Passengers A day later, the Mumbai airport also released a similar advisory amid the operational challenges faced by SpiceJet. Earlier, the passengers demanded clear communication from the aircraft, stating that the refund should be initiated if the flights get cancelled. The social media users also asked the centre and higher authorities to intervene into the matter.

"SpiceJet has booked tickets for flights to Dubai and Thailand despite their operations are suspended over there. Req @RamMNK, @MoCA_GoI, @DGCAIndia to intervene. If these flights cannot operate, then cancel tickets and issue refunds immediately so passengers can book alternatives," one of the users stated in his post.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Rules Out Jensen Huang’s Return; His Daughter Faces Scrutiny For Berating Colleagues SpiceJet's Boards of Directors are expected to meet today to discuss the operational challenges and approve a proposal regarding fresh capital, reported news agency ANI.