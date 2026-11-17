A dispute over a small loan of Rs 2,500 took a violent turn in Mumbai's Kandivali area after a retired Army personnel was allegedly stabbed when he stepped in to settle an argument involving his son.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Jaykarsing Gurmeetsing Gill, sustained stab injuries in the early hours of November 16, NDTV reported. The incident took place near Pawar Public School at around 3:45 am, police said.

According to the police, the dispute began after Gill's son borrowed Rs 2,500 from a neighbour but failed to repay the amount. The neighbour later approached him for the money along with another man, triggering an argument.

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When the exchange escalated and the men allegedly began abusing Gill's son, the retired Army personnel intervened in an attempt to resolve the matter. However, the two men allegedly turned on him and attacked him with a knife.

The attack took place after Gill stepped in to intervene in the dispute. The two accused, both aged around 22, allegedly stabbed him before fleeing. Gill was rushed to hospital for treatment.

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The Kandivali Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109(1) about attempt to murder, along with other relevant provisions. The two accused have not yet been identified, and the police are investigating the incident.