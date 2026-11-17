A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was briefly detained by Bangladesh’s Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday after accidentally crossing the international border in Sylhet has returned safely to India, ANI reported. He was released following a flag meeting between the border forces.

According to news agency PTI, the armed jawan had accidentally crossed into Bangladesh. The incident took place in the Jowai area of Meghalaya, opposite Bangladesh’s Sylhet district. The area is frequented by tourists from both sides of the border.

The incident occurred in the Bichnakandi border area of Gowainghat upazila in eastern Sylhet. The BGB claimed that the BSF personnel had crossed around 200 yards into Bangladeshi territory at around 12:30 pm local time.

BSF officials have also taken note of social media videos showing two BGB personnel and some locals with the Indian jawan. He can be seen carrying a walkie-talkie, an INSAS rifle and a pump-action gun.

The jawan was seen being taken away by BGB personnel on a local resident’s motorcycle.

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The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh International Border (IB) along India's eastern flank.

Following the incident, border forces from both countries began coordinating with each other. Arrangements were made for a flag meeting in the presence of senior officials to discuss the matter and facilitate the handover of the BSF jawan.

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“He inadvertently entered Bangladesh at the Bichnakandi border in Sylhet, where there is no fencing,” an official aware of the matter told HT.

Meanwhile, Locals reportedly manhandled the jawan and refused to let him go. Videos purportedly showing him being taken away by BGB personnel on a motorcycle, surrounded by Bangladeshi villagers, have also circulated on social media.

TDJ could not independently verify the videos’ authenticity.

🚨🇧🇩 BREAKING BANGLADESH DETAINS ARMED INDIAN BSF JAWAN! An Indian BSF jawan reportedly crossed 200 yards into Bangladeshi territory before being detained near Bichnakandi, Sylhet. 📍 Location: Gowainghat Upazila 🕜 Time: Around 12:30 PM local 🇧🇩 A MAJOR BORDER INCIDENT! — The Narrative Files 📂🔍 (@NarrativeFiles) November 17, 2026

Meghalaya shares around 443 km of border with Bangladesh, of which nearly 40 km remains unfenced.

The incident had prompted heightened attention from the border forces of both countries, with preparations underway for a flag meeting to resolve the matter.