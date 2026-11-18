- Over 50 students hospitalised from Kottiyam school due to fumes.
- Nearby tar-mixing unit suspected cause of students' health issues.
- Plant resumed operation despite stop memo, raising local concerns.
Keralam: More than 50 students at a private school in Kottiyam, in Kerala’s Kollam district, were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, itching and other health issues allegedly linked to pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit.
Around 55 to 60 students from different classes were affected, according to local representatives and residents, news agency PTI reported.
The affected students, ranging from lower classes to Plus Two, complained of physical discomfort and breathing difficulties, prompting the school authorities to arrange emergency medical assistance.
Students at Auxilium ISC School in Kottiyam, Kollam district, experienced health problems, including severe breathing difficulties, nausea and vomiting, reported the Hindu. The incident caused panic among parents and school authorities, who immediately evacuated the affected classrooms.
Local residents and parents have alleged that toxic fumes from a tar-mixing unit located close to the school triggered the incident. According to them, thick smoke began entering the school premises shortly after the plant resumed operations earlier in the day.
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The incident has raised concerns about the operation of the tar-mixing plant near the school.
Around eight ambulances were deployed to transport the affected students to a nearby hospital for treatment, local authorities said.
The panchayat authorities had earlier issued a stop memo against the plant. However, it resumed operations after obtaining court permission, locals claimed.
They added that students began experiencing health problems after the plant resumed operations.
Police and panchayat authorities have intervened following the incident.