Keralam: More than 50 students at a private school in Kottiyam, in Kerala’s Kollam district, were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, itching and other health issues allegedly linked to pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit.

Around 55 to 60 students from different classes were affected, according to local representatives and residents, news agency PTI reported.

The affected students, ranging from lower classes to Plus Two, complained of physical discomfort and breathing difficulties, prompting the school authorities to arrange emergency medical assistance.

Students at Auxilium ISC School in Kottiyam, Kollam district, experienced health problems, including severe breathing difficulties, nausea and vomiting, reported the Hindu. The incident caused panic among parents and school authorities, who immediately evacuated the affected classrooms.

Local residents and parents have alleged that toxic fumes from a tar-mixing unit located close to the school triggered the incident. According to them, thick smoke began entering the school premises shortly after the plant resumed operations earlier in the day.