The death toll from building collapse incidents in Delhi has risen following the deaths of a 3-year-old child and a 35-year-old man in Jwala Nagar early Tuesday morning. Located approximately 30 meters from the railway tracks between Vivek Vihar and Shahdara stations, the two-storey building collapsed suddenly at around 10:00 AM, leaving the occupants with no time to escape.

The deceased were identified as Devansh Paswan (3) and Pintu Singh (35). Four people were injured – Devansh’s mother Khusbhu (27), Singh’s brother Vikesh Singh (35), who were on the first floor, and their co-workers Akash Singh (25) and Dalip Kumar (22), who were on the ground floor.

According to the police, six people in the building at the time of the collapse were all tenants in the building owned by Surendar Singh. Singh was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of causing death by negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ALSO READ: Delhi: 3-Month-Old Child Killed After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Vivek Vihar This accident has again highlighted the bitter truth of how administrative negligence, lack of repairs and illegal encroachments are taking lives of people in the capital. Let’s have a look at the major accidents that took place in Delhi in 2026: 15 November 2026: Days ago, eight people were injured when the ceiling of a hotel collapsed in Paharganj. Police said that construction work for a hotel building was underway when a portion of the structure collapsed. The roof slab of the second floor was being laid when the incident occurred.

4 November 2026:At least seven people were killed after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Chawri Bazaar. The visuals from the ground show a part of the building lying on the ground with debris accumulated in a narrow lane, between adjacent vertical buildings. Historically narrow lanes of Old Delhi with vehicles parked on both sides, have posed a challenge for rescuers.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Diwali Crime: DMK Slams Vijay's TVK Govt Over Law And Order Collapse After 10 Killed, Calls Him 'Dummy CM' 7 October 2026: At least people died when a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Seemapuri. The structure was a 20-to-25-year-old building originally built as a lower structure on a small 25-square-yard DUSIB plot, to which extra floors were later added (reaching 4 to 5 storeys)

29 September 2026: 2 people died when the walls of the upper floor under construction in Dilshad Garden collapsed. Construction and renovation work was underway on the first floor of the building. Heavy construction materials like bricks had been stacked on the upper floor, causing the under-construction wall and the ground-floor bakery roof beneath it to cave in around 3:30 pm.

6 September 2026: At least seven people were killed after a five-storey paying guest (PG) building named Hostel Daze, located in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6, 2026. The structure was at least 40 to 50 years old housing nearly 75 students across five floors. T

July 8, 2026: Three people died and one person was injured when a four-storey under-construction and renovation building collapsed in Rohini Sector-16, New Delhi, on July 8, 2026, around 4:20 pm. May 30, 2026: 6 killed and 8 injured in collapse of multi-storey commercial building in Saket-Saidulajab. Suspected Causes Behind Incidents Lack of repair and negligence: Most buildings which collapsed were decades old, unmanaged and was not repaired for years. Some of them were unathourised too. "Dangerous" buildings remain off the records of government agencies: According to Pankaj Luthra, chairman of the North Eastern Municipal Corporation Zone, admitted some building weren't even included in the corporation's "dangerous buildings list." This means that the survey is merely a formality, and dilapidated buildings remain unnoticed by the administration.

Illegal construction and encroachment on government land: An investigation revealed that the house was built on railway land. Located near railway tracks, the strong vibrations from passing trains shook the already weakened building's foundation. In many areas of Delhi, multi-story buildings are being constructed in defiance of regulations.

The administration only wakes up after an accident: After every major accident, an investigation is ordered, an FIR is filed (as in this case against owner Surendra Singh), and surrounding buildings are ordered to be evacuated. But after some time, the matter is put on hold, and the next accident occurs.

MCD To Survey The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the Union Home Ministry that surveying all buildings across the capital for structural and fire safety will require at least 4 million man-hours. This assessment follows a wave of deadly structural failures in the city, including seven major collapses over the past six months that have claimed 32 lives.



