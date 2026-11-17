Indian Railways is set to achieve another major milestone as the Central Government has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. The proposed 1,500-kilometre-long high-speed rail network will connect Delhi with several major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

The new high-speed rail corridor aims to improve connectivity between Delhi and northeastern India. Bihar is expected to benefit significantly, with five proposed stations including Buxar, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria and Katihar, reported Jagran.com.

The project aims to reduce travel time significantly, making journeys faster and more convenient. It will be Delhi's first high-speed rail corridor and India's second bullet train project after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

Currently, regular trains take around 11 to 14 hours to travel from Delhi to Patna. With the proposed bullet train service, the journey is expected to take just 4 hours and 41 minutes.

Buxar, located near the Uttar Pradesh border, will be the first station in Bihar. The train will then pass through Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria and Katihar.

Travel Time on Other Major Routes

The Northern Bullet Train Corridor is also expected to reduce travel time on several other important routes.

- Delhi to Lucknow: The journey, which currently takes 6 to 8 hours, is expected to take just 2 hours and 12 minutes.

- Delhi to Siliguri: Travel time could drop from around 20 hours to approximately 6 hours.

- Delhi to Guwahati: The journey, which currently takes 30 to 35 hours, could be completed in less than 8 hours.

The corridor will also connect several important cities, including Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Train Runs 463 Km Without Functional Brakes After Loco Pilot's Warning, Railway Orders Probe

Northern Bullet Train Corridor In 3 Phases

The Northern Bullet Train Corridor is planned to be developed in three phases:

Phase 1: Delhi to Varanasi

Phase 2: Varanasi to Siliguri

Phase 3: Siliguri to Guwahati

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Adds New Daily Express Train Between Kanpur And Delhi After 25 Years; Check Route, Timings And Stops

Once completed, the project is expected to improve connectivity between northern and northeastern India, reduce long-distance travel time and make journeys between major cities much faster and more convenient.