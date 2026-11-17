In a major development for road safety, the government is planning to introduce new safety standards for e-rickshaws in India, along the lines of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government is developing safety standards for e-rickshaws based on the Bharat NCAP model, with the aim of improving road safety.

He highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen road safety and reduce fatalities caused by road accidents across the country.

Speaking at the JRD Tata Awards 2026 ceremony, organised by the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), Gadkari said that road safety remains a key priority for the government.

He noted that around five lakh road accidents occur in India every year, claiming approximately 1.8 lakh lives.

ALSO READ: Nitin Gadkari Instructs Authorities To Not Issue Challan For Speeds Of Up To 120 Km/h; Here’s Why?

"We are preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety measures," Gadkari said.

The minister also shared his goal of creating job opportunities for 12 crore young people over the next two to three years. "The economic situation of farmers and people living in rural and tribal areas is very bad".

ALSO READ: Goa's Newly Inaugurated 5.15-Km Elevated Corridor On NH-66 Faces Trouble, Key Points Barricaded After Accidents

What Is Bharat NCAP?

Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Programme) was introduced in 2023. It is India's official vehicle safety assessment programme, which evaluates passenger cars and awards them safety ratings ranging from one to five stars.

The ratings are based on crash tests that assess the level of protection provided to adult and child occupants during collisions.