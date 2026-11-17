The Mahindra XEV 9S has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The SUV has scored 5-star ratings in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) as well as Child Occupant Protection (COP). Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and features of the SUV.

Crash tests are based on two primary categories: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The Mahindra XEV 9S has secured 5 stars in both of these categories. The SUV’s scores in these categories can be checked in the table below:

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes packed with a slew of active and passive safety features. Key safety equipment on the XEV 9S includes:

Additionally, the XEV 9S also comes equipped with a dedicated Level 2 ADAS suite. The key functions of the ADAS suite include:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane keep assist (LKA)

Lane departure warning

Drowsiness/fatigue detection alert

Blind spot monitoring

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Mahindra XEV 9S Range & Specs

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available with a total of 3 battery pack options. You can check the battery packs and their dedicated range and specs in the table below: