The Mahindra XEV 9S has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The SUV has scored 5-star ratings in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) as well as Child Occupant Protection (COP). Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and features of the SUV.
Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety Ratings
Crash tests are based on two primary categories: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The Mahindra XEV 9S has secured 5 stars in both of these categories. The SUV’s scores in these categories can be checked in the table below:
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Category
|
Maximum Points
|
Points Scored
|
Adult Occupant Protection
|
32
|
31.15
|
Child Occupant Protection
|
49
|
45
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Mahindra XEV 9S Safety Features
The Mahindra XEV 9S comes packed with a slew of active and passive safety features. Key safety equipment on the XEV 9S includes:
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- 7 Airbags
- All-wheel disc brakes
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Hill Hold Control
- Hill Descent Control
- 360-degree surround camera
- Auto park system
- A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Additionally, the XEV 9S also comes equipped with a dedicated Level 2 ADAS suite. The key functions of the ADAS suite include:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Lane keep assist (LKA)
- Lane departure warning
- Drowsiness/fatigue detection alert
- Blind spot monitoring
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Mahindra XEV 9S Range & Specs
The Mahindra XEV 9S is available with a total of 3 battery pack options. You can check the battery packs and their dedicated range and specs in the table below:
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Battery Capacity
|
59 kWh/70 kWh/79 kWh
|
Range
|
521 km (59 kWh)
|
Power Output
|
228 bhp (59 kWh)
|
Torque Output
|
380 Nm (59 kWh)