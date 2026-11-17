JSW Group is all set to enter the Indian Market as an Independent brand. The group has joined hands with Chery, the Chinese automotive manufacturer. While the brand is anticipated to debut with the Jetour T2-based JSW Combat SUV, it will also launch many other Chery models.

Chery has now filed a design patent for its popular mid-size SUV, the Chery Tiggo 7, in India. Globally, the Chery Tiggo 7 comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including dual 12.3-inch curved displays and more. Let’s take a look.

Globally, the Chery Tiggo 7 is available with either a plug-in hybrid or a turbo-petrol powertrain. We expect the brand to launch the plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV in the country. Key powertrain details of the Tiggo 7 are expected to be:

As mentioned earlier, the brand has filed the design patent for the Chery Tiggo 7. We have segregated the design details into three parts: front, side profile, and rear, for a better understanding.

1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an 18.4 kWh battery pack

Front: A massive chrome-studded grille with the Chery logo in the centre. D-shaped LED DRLs with an LED projector headlamp. Triple ice-cube-style LED fog lamps, placed vertically on each side of the front bumper.

Side Profile: Black body cladding, 19-inch alloy wheels, a boxy contour, chrome trims surrounding windows, traditional pull-type door handles, and blacked-out ORVMs.

Rear: At the rear, the Tiggo 7 gets connected LED taillights that extend to the sides. A large blacked-out bumper, a subtle roof spoiler with integrated stop lamps, and a shark fin antenna.

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Chery Tiggo 7 Features

The brand has not yet revealed the interior and feature details of the Chery Tiggo 7. However, we expect the Tiggo 7 to come equipped with the following features: