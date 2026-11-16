Deepak Mukut, producer of the popular 2016 romantic-drama movie Sanam Teri Kasam, has gifted a Land Rover Defender Octa worth ₹3 crore to Harshvardhan Rane. The producer has shared the pics of him and the actor with the Defender Octa on his official Instagram account.
Harshvardhan Rane’s Land Rover Defender Octa
The actor has also shared images of him receiving the Land Rover Defender Octa as a gift from the producer. The actor has received a white-coloured Defender Octa, and he can be seen receiving the keys to the car from the producer. You can check the images here:
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Land Rover Defender Octa: Features
The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include:
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- Performance-oriented front seats
- Semi-aniline leatherette
- 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 12.3-inch instrument cluster
- A heads-up display
- A 4-zone climate control system
- A cool box under the front armrest
- A sliding panoramic sunroof
- An interior rear-view camera
- 3D surround camera
- A Level 2 ADAS Suite
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Land Rover Defender Octa Engine
The Land Rover Defender is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine. Key powertrain specs of the Defender Octa are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol
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Transmission
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8-speed automatic transmission
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Power Output
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626 hp
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Torque Output
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750 Nm
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Drivertrain
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Full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)