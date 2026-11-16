Deepak Mukut, producer of the popular 2016 romantic-drama movie Sanam Teri Kasam, has gifted a Land Rover Defender Octa worth ₹3 crore to Harshvardhan Rane. The producer has shared the pics of him and the actor with the Defender Octa on his official Instagram account.

The actor has also shared images of him receiving the Land Rover Defender Octa as a gift from the producer. The actor has received a white-coloured Defender Octa, and he can be seen receiving the keys to the car from the producer. You can check the images here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Mukut (@deepakmukut)

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Land Rover Defender Octa: Features

The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include: