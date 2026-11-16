The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 were recently revealed at EICMA 2026. The updated Interceptor 650 will be launched is expected to be launched in 2027, and it will be missing out on the 750cc mill for now. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming 2027 Interceptor 650.

The brand unveiled its 750cc models with a slew of improvements. The brand’s 650cc models were also anticipated to receive many of these new improvements. The Interceptor 650 was expected to receive the new 743cc engine.

However, as per several reports, the motorcycle will not receive the new unit, and it will rather continue with the 649cc parallel-twin engine as the outgoing model. Despite the same engine, the upcoming update is expected to be the most substantial one for the model.

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2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor: What To Expect?

The 2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor is expected to come equipped with a slew of upgrades. Key ones are expected to be:

Dual-disc brakes at the front

A new platform

Reduced Weight

Improved suspension system

A new TFT cluster

Updated Switchgear

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2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor: Engine

As mentioned earlier, the 2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor will continue with the same engine as the outgoing model. It will continue to draw power from the 649cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can generate 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque.