The Denza D9 luxury MPV has been launched in India for ₹ 90 lakh ex-showroom. The luxury electric MPV by Denza comes packed with a 115.07 kWh battery pack, 730 km range, touch-based seat controls, and more.
Denza D9 MPV Key Specifications
Key details of the Denza D9 luxury MPV are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Battery Capacity
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115.07 kWh
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Seating Capacity
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7-Seater
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Range
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Up to 730 km
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Instrument Cluster
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15.6-inch touchscreen
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Infotainment System
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10.25-inch fully digital
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Upholstery
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Leather
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Audio System
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16-Speaker DIAVLET
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Sunroof
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Yes, dual-sunroof
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Denza D9 Battery Pack & Range
The Denza D9 luxury MPV is packed with a 115.07 kWh battery pack. It has an NEDC-certified range of up to 730 Km on a single charge, and it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The MPV has a power output of 462 hp and 365 Nm of torque, and it is a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) vehicle.
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Denza D9 Interior & Features
Key details of the Interior and features of the Denza D9 are as follows:
Interior
The Denza D9 features a triple-colour theme inside the cabin with brown, beige, and dark grey shades. Silver accents surrounding the AC vents, dashboard, door pads, and door handles further elevate the luxurious experience of the cabin.
Features
The Denza D9 comes equipped with a slew of advanced features. Key features of the D9 luxury MPV are as follows:
- A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Roof-mounted AC vents at the rear
- Roof-mounted reading lights
- 10-way electrically adjustable seats
- Ventilation/Heating/Massage/Memory functions for seats
- Cooling & heating compartment at the rear
- Armrest screens for seat controls in the 2nd row
- 16-speaker DEVIALET sound system
- Dual-sunroof setup
- Powered sliding doors
- Boss mode
Denza D9 Safety
The Denza D9 comes equipped with a Di-Sus body control, and the brand claims that it can adapt to different driving conditions. The luxury MPV features a high-strength steel structure with reinforced anti-collision beams and safety bars.
Additionally, the MPV also features 9 airbags with full-length side curtains. Lastly, it also gets ventilated disc brakes and an advanced ADAS suite to provide enhanced safety for the passengers.