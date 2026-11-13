The Denza D9 luxury MPV has been launched in India for ₹ 90 lakh ex-showroom. The luxury electric MPV by Denza comes packed with a 115.07 kWh battery pack, 730 km range, touch-based seat controls, and more.

Denza D9 MPV Key Specifications

Key details of the Denza D9 luxury MPV are as follows:

Category Specifications Battery Capacity 115.07 kWh Seating Capacity 7-Seater Range Up to 730 km Instrument Cluster 15.6-inch touchscreen Infotainment System 10.25-inch fully digital Upholstery Leather Audio System 16-Speaker DIAVLET Sunroof Yes, dual-sunroof

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Denza D9 Battery Pack & Range

The Denza D9 luxury MPV is packed with a 115.07 kWh battery pack. It has an NEDC-certified range of up to 730 Km on a single charge, and it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The MPV has a power output of 462 hp and 365 Nm of torque, and it is a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) vehicle.