The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has performed astonishingly well in the monthly mid-size SUV sales. The flagship mid-size SUV sold through Arena dealerships is available with benefits of up to ₹1.51 lakh this month. The brand is also offering attractive discounts on its other popular Arena models.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discount Offers You can check the Arena car models and the maximum benefit available on each of these cars in the table below: Model Maximum Discount Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Up to ₹37,500 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Up to ₹54.600 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Up to ₹54,600 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up to 49,600 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Up to ₹64,600 Maruti Suzuki Swift Up to ₹50,100 Maruti Suzuki Victoris Up to ₹1.51 lakh Maruti Suzuki Victoris Discount The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available with benefits of up to ₹1.51 lakh in November 2026. Key details of the offer are as follows: The strong hybrid trims of the SUV are available with the highest benefits of up to ₹1.51 lakh

Petrol trims are available with lower benefits of up to ₹1.01 lakh

The Victoris LXi CNG trim gets benefits of up to ₹80,100

Other CNG trims get benefits of up to ₹75,000 Also Read: BYD Denza India Debut Today: D9 Luxury MPV And Z9GT Fastback To Debut

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Discount The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹64,600, available on petrol trims of the tallboy hatchback. The CNG trims of the WagonR are available with benefits of up to ₹54,600. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discount The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most affordable cars in the country, and it is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹54,600, available on petrol trims. The CNG trims of the hatchback get benefits of up to ₹37,500.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discount The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹54,600 on its petrol trims. The CNG trims of the hatchback are available with lower benefits of up to ₹47,500 this month. Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Spied Again In India: Check Expected Features And Specs Maruti Suzuki Swift Discount The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with benefits of up to ₹50,100. The highest benefits are available on the petrol trims, whereas CNG trims qualify for lower benefits of up to ₹30,000. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discount The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is currently the most affordable car in the country, and it is available with benefits of up to ₹37,500. The petrol trims qualify for the highest benefits, whereas the CNG trims are available with benefits of up to ₹27,500.

Also Read: Renault Duster Available With Benefits Of Up To ₹2.10 Lakh In November 2026 Maruti Suzuki Eeco The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available with benefits of up to ₹49,600, available on petrol variants. The cargo petrol variants are available with benefits of up to ₹40,000, whereas CNG trims qualify for the lowest benefits of up to ₹30,000.