The 2027 Audi A5 was recently spied during testing in India. The sedan is part of the brand’s three-model launch programme for the Indian market, and it will be locally assembled. Globally, the A5 comes equipped with a 14.6-inch infotainment system, a 10.9-inch passenger display, and more.

Audi A5 Key Details Category Specifications Engine 2-litre turbo petrol Power Output 204 hp Infotainment 14.5-inch touchscreen Instrument cluster 11.9-inch fully digital Seating Capacity 5-seater Seat functions Ventilation/Heating ADAS Yes, Level 2 Also Read: Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spied Again: Check Expected Features And Specs Audi A5 Engine The brand has not yet revealed the powertrain specifications of the upcoming Audi A5 for the Indian market. However, it is expected to debut with the same 2-litre turbo petrol engine as the recently launched Audi Q3. Key specifications of the engine are as follows:

Category Specifications Engine 2-litre direct injection turbo petrol Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Power Output 204 hp Torque Output 320 Nm Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of November 26 Debut: Check Features And Specs Audi A5 Features The Audi A5 is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features. Key features of the A5 might include:

14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

11.9-inch digital instrument cluster

10.9-inch touchscreen for passenger (optional)

Climate control system

Seat heating

Seat ventilation