The 2027 Audi A5 was recently spied during testing in India. The sedan is part of the brand’s three-model launch programme for the Indian market, and it will be locally assembled. Globally, the A5 comes equipped with a 14.6-inch infotainment system, a 10.9-inch passenger display, and more.
Audi A5 Key Details
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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2-litre turbo petrol
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Power Output
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204 hp
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Infotainment
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14.5-inch touchscreen
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Instrument cluster
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11.9-inch fully digital
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Seating Capacity
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5-seater
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Seat functions
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Ventilation/Heating
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ADAS
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Yes, Level 2
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Audi A5 Engine
The brand has not yet revealed the powertrain specifications of the upcoming Audi A5 for the Indian market. However, it is expected to debut with the same 2-litre turbo petrol engine as the recently launched Audi Q3. Key specifications of the engine are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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2-litre direct injection turbo petrol
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Transmission
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7-speed dual-clutch automatic
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Power Output
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204 hp
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Torque Output
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320 Nm
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
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Audi A5 Features
The Audi A5 is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features. Key features of the A5 might include:
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- 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster
- 10.9-inch touchscreen for passenger (optional)
- Climate control system
- Seat heating
- Seat ventilation