The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spied during testing once again. Notably, several prototypes of the upcoming next-gen Fortuner have been spied so far. The 2027 Toyota Fortuner will be making its global debut on December 1, 2026. Toyota Fortuner Spied The recent spy shots share the front fascia of the upcoming 2027 Toyota Fortuner. As anticipated, while the SUV retains its boxy and muscular silhouette, the front fascia resembles the recently launched ninth-generation Toyota Hilux. The side profile or the rear-end is not visible in the spy shots.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of November 26 Debut: Check Features And Specs 2026 Toyota Fortuner: Engine The brand has revealed the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux with multiple engine options, including a petrol engine, a diesel engine, a hybrid engine, and a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain. While the upcoming 2026 Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature several changes in terms of design and features, it will likely retain the powertrain options offered with the current model. The current model of the Fortuner has multiple powertrain options, including a 2.8-litre diesel engine with automatic and manual transmission options, and a 2.7-litre petrol engine with an automatic gearbox. Also Read: Denza Z9 GT Launched in India For ₹1.57 Crore: Packed With 1,156 HP; Goes 0-100 Km/h In 2.7 Seconds 2026 Toyota Fortuner: Expected Features Similar to the Toyota Hilux, the upcoming 2026 Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature a completely new and more premium interior. We anticipate the Fortuner 2026 to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display.

We also anticipate the Fortuner 2026 to come equipped with enhanced driver assistance features, a new electrically powered steering wheel, and OTA (Over-the-Air) software upgrades. Also Read: Denza D9 Launched In India At ₹90 Lakh: 730 Km Range, Touch-Based Seat Controls, And More Next-Generation Toyota Fortuner Exterior Another recent spotting of the Toyota Fortuner test mule has revealed production-spec details of the next-generation Toyota Fortuner. The prototype was heavily camouflaged when spied, but it revealed several key details, such as the LED taillights that extend to each side. The rear bumper was also heavily covered, and other notable visible details include a subtle roof spoiler, a rear wiper, and a shark fin antenna. A bulge can be seen within the taillights, and we expect it to be the connecting taillight bar.

The tailgate also appears to be new, and the rear bumper looks rugged, although it is partially visible. The front fascia is expected to feature eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a large grille, a revised bumper, and a split LED headlamp setup.

The 2026 Toyota Fortuner is also expected to feature a more upright stance at the front and a more squared-off rear profile.