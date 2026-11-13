The Denza Z9 GT has been launched in India for ₹1.57 crore, ex-showroom. The Z9 GT fastback is packed with a 122.5 kWh battery pack, and the brand claims that it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the Z9 GT fastback.

Denza Z9 GT Key Details

The key details of the Denza Z9 GT can be found in the table below:

Category

Specifications

Battery Capacity

122.5 kWh

Range

670 km

Drivetrain

All-Wheel Drive

Infotainment System

17.3-inch touchscreen

Instrument Cluster

13.2-inch fully digital

Seating Capacity

4-seater

Seat Functions

Ventilation/Heating/Massage

0-100 km/h

2.7 seconds

Top Speed

270 Km/h

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Denza Z9 GT Battery, Range & Charging

The Denza Z9 GT draws power from a 122.5 kWh battery pack. The powertrain includes three electric motors, with one placed at the front and two placed at the rear. The Z9 GT fastback has an NEDC-certified range of up to 670 km on a single charge.

Denza Z9 GT Fast Charging

The Denza Z9 GT comes equipped with the brand’s 1,500 kW flash ultra-charging system. The brand claims that it can be charged from 10 to 97 per cent in 9 minutes.

Denza Z9 GT Performance

The triple-electric motor setup on the Denza Z9 GT can churn out a peak power output of 1,156 hp and 1,210 Nm of peak torque. The Z9 GT can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, and it has a top speed of 270 km/h.

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Denza Z9 GT Features

While the triple electric motors on the Denza Z9 GT offer blistering performance, it has an opulent cabin. Key features offered with the Z9 GT are as follows:

  • Electrically powered front seats
  • Active side bolster adjustment for driver seats
  • Ventilation/Heating/Massage functions for all seats
  • Manually adjustable headrests
  • 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • 13.2-inch digital driver’s display
  • 20-speaker Devialet sound system
  • Power doors
  • Air suspension
  • Crab Walk
denzaz9interior

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Denza Z9 GT Safety Features

The Denza Z9 GT also comes packed with a slew of advanced safety features. Key details of the safety features offered with the Z9 GT are as follows:

  • An ADAS Suite
  • Six radars, each at the front & rear
  • Auto park assist
  • Nine airbags
  • A 360-degree camera
  • A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Denza Z9 GT Availability & Warranty

The brand will offer the Denza Z9 GT through exclusive Denza showrooms in Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The brand is offering a comprehensive vehicle warranty of 6 year/1.5 lakh kilometres.


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