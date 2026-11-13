The Denza Z9 GT has been launched in India for ₹1.57 crore, ex-showroom. The Z9 GT fastback is packed with a 122.5 kWh battery pack, and the brand claims that it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the Z9 GT fastback.

Denza Z9 GT Key Details The key details of the Denza Z9 GT can be found in the table below: Category Specifications Battery Capacity 122.5 kWh Range 670 km Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive Infotainment System 17.3-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster 13.2-inch fully digital Seating Capacity 4-seater Seat Functions Ventilation/Heating/Massage 0-100 km/h 2.7 seconds Top Speed 270 Km/h Also Read: Denza D9 Launched In India At ₹90 Lakh: 730 Km Range, Touch-Based Seat Controls, And More Denza Z9 GT Battery, Range & Charging The Denza Z9 GT draws power from a 122.5 kWh battery pack. The powertrain includes three electric motors, with one placed at the front and two placed at the rear. The Z9 GT fastback has an NEDC-certified range of up to 670 km on a single charge.

Denza Z9 GT Fast Charging The Denza Z9 GT comes equipped with the brand’s 1,500 kW flash ultra-charging system. The brand claims that it can be charged from 10 to 97 per cent in 9 minutes. Denza Z9 GT Performance The triple-electric motor setup on the Denza Z9 GT can churn out a peak power output of 1,156 hp and 1,210 Nm of peak torque. The Z9 GT can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, and it has a top speed of 270 km/h.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Available With Benefits Of Up To ₹1.51 Lakh In November 2026 Denza Z9 GT Features While the triple electric motors on the Denza Z9 GT offer blistering performance, it has an opulent cabin. Key features offered with the Z9 GT are as follows: Electrically powered front seats

Active side bolster adjustment for driver seats

Ventilation/Heating/Massage functions for all seats

Manually adjustable headrests

17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment

13.2-inch digital driver’s display

20-speaker Devialet sound system

Power doors

Air suspension

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Denza Z9 GT Safety Features The Denza Z9 GT also comes packed with a slew of advanced safety features. Key details of the safety features offered with the Z9 GT are as follows: An ADAS Suite

Six radars, each at the front & rear

Auto park assist

Nine airbags

A 360-degree camera

A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Denza Z9 GT Availability & Warranty The brand will offer the Denza Z9 GT through exclusive Denza showrooms in Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The brand is offering a comprehensive vehicle warranty of 6 year/1.5 lakh kilometres.