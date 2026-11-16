JSW Motors’ official website has gone live ahead of the brand’s debut in the Indian market. Notably, the brand’s official Indian market entry has been scheduled for December 4, 2026. The brand has also commenced interest registration on its official website.

JSW Combat Key Details

The upcoming JSW Combat is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features, and its key details are expected to be:

Category

Specifications

Engine

1.5-litre turbo petrol

Power Output

360 hp

Seating Capacity

5-seater

Seat Functions

heating/ventilation

Infotainment System

15.6-inch touchscreen

Instrument Cluster

10.25-inch fully digital

Also Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Producer Gifts Land Rover Defender Octa Worth ₹3 Crore To Harshvardhan Rane

JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain

As mentioned earlier, the JSW Combat SUV is based on the Jetour T2. The T2 is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. We expect the PHEV variant to be offered in the Indian market with the following specs

Category

Specifications

Engine

1.5-litre turbo petrol with 18.4 kWh battery pack

Transmission

3-speed DHT (dedicated hybrid transmission)

Power Output

360 hp

Torque Output

610 Nm

Drivetrain

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Also Read: Updated Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 To Be Launched In 2027: Here’s What You Can Expect

JSW Combat Features

The JSW Combat is expected to come packed with a slew of advanced features, and the key ones might include:

Recommended For You

  • A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Ventilated seats
  • A 10.25-inch instrument cluster
  • An electrically adjustable driver seat
  • Memory function for the driver's seat
  • A 540-degree camera
  • A 12-speaker Sony sound system
  • A Level 2 ADAS system

Also In News