JSW Motors’ official website has gone live ahead of the brand’s debut in the Indian market. Notably, the brand’s official Indian market entry has been scheduled for December 4, 2026. The brand has also commenced interest registration on its official website.

JSW Combat Key Details

The upcoming JSW Combat is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features, and its key details are expected to be:

Category Specifications Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power Output 360 hp Seating Capacity 5-seater Seat Functions heating/ventilation Infotainment System 15.6-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch fully digital

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JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain

As mentioned earlier, the JSW Combat SUV is based on the Jetour T2. The T2 is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. We expect the PHEV variant to be offered in the Indian market with the following specs