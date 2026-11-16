JSW Motors’ official website has gone live ahead of the brand’s debut in the Indian market. Notably, the brand’s official Indian market entry has been scheduled for December 4, 2026. The brand has also commenced interest registration on its official website.
JSW Combat Key Details
The upcoming JSW Combat is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features, and its key details are expected to be:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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1.5-litre turbo petrol
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Power Output
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360 hp
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Seating Capacity
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5-seater
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Seat Functions
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heating/ventilation
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Infotainment System
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15.6-inch touchscreen
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Instrument Cluster
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10.25-inch fully digital
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JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain
As mentioned earlier, the JSW Combat SUV is based on the Jetour T2. The T2 is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. We expect the PHEV variant to be offered in the Indian market with the following specs
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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1.5-litre turbo petrol with 18.4 kWh battery pack
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Transmission
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3-speed DHT (dedicated hybrid transmission)
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Power Output
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360 hp
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Torque Output
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610 Nm
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
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JSW Combat Features
The JSW Combat is expected to come packed with a slew of advanced features, and the key ones might include:
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- A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Ventilated seats
- A 10.25-inch instrument cluster
- An electrically adjustable driver seat
- Memory function for the driver's seat
- A 540-degree camera
- A 12-speaker Sony sound system
- A Level 2 ADAS system