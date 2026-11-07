The JSW Combat SUV will debut in India on December 4, 2026. The brand has been planning to enter the Indian market independently, and it has joined hands with the Chinese car manufacturer Chery for the same. The JSW Combat SUV is expected to be a plug-in hybrid SUV based on the Jetour T2 sold in the Chinese market. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the upcoming JSW Combat SUV.
JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain
As mentioned earlier, the JSW Combat SUV is based on the Jetour T2. The Jetour T2 is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only. We expect the JSW Combat to feature:
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Engine Capacity
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1.5-litre turbo petrol
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Battery Capacity
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18.4 kWh
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Transmission
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3-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission)
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Drivetrain
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Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
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Maximum Power Output
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Up to 360 Hp
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Maximum Torque Output
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610 Nm
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JSW Combat Interior
The cabin layout of the forthcoming JSW Combat SUV looks similar to the Chery Jetour T2. The logo on the steering wheel was covered in the spy shots. We expect the Combat SUV to come packed with the same set of features as the Jetour T2, and key specifications might include:
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- A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Ventilated seats
- A 10.25-inch instrument cluster
- An electrically adjustable driver seat
- Memory function for the driver's seat
- A 540-degree camera
- A 12-speaker Sony sound system
- A Level 2 ADAS system
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JSW Combat Exterior
The JSW Combat SUV is expected to retain the overall silhouette of the Jetour T2. Key exterior details of the Jetour T2 are as follows:
Front: An upright front fascia with square-shaped LED headlights and square-shaped split LED DRLs, with a chunky bumper and a muscular silver skid plate with ice-cube-shaped fog lamps placed on each end.
Side Profile: The recent spy shots have revealed that the SUV will feature a boxy contour. On the sides, it is expected to get flared wheel arches, thick black body cladding, black trims surrounding the window area, traditional pull-type door handles, a running board, and black roof rails.
Rear: On the rear, the SUV is expected to feature a vertically placed rectangular taillight setup with split lights, a rear storage box, and massive bumpers with integrated reflectors.