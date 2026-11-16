Actor Vikram was recently spotted driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre. A fan shot a video of the actor driving his Rolls-Royce, and the video has now gone viral on Instagram. The actor has been spotted driving the Spectre on more than one occasion.

Actor Vikram With Rolls-Royce Spectre

Notably, the actor owns the Bohemian Red shade of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The Spectre has an ex-showroom price of ₹7.50 crore, and it can cost up to ₹10 crore on-road. You can watch the video of actor Vikram driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre here:

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Rolls-Royce Spectre Powertrain

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the brand’s first-ever all-electric car. Its key powertrain specifications can be checked in the table below:

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Category

Specifications

Battery Capacity

102 kWh

Electric Motors

Dual electric motors

Power Output

577 hp

Torque Output

900 Nm

Drivetrain

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Range

Up to 530 km

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