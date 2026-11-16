Actor Vikram was recently spotted driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre. A fan shot a video of the actor driving his Rolls-Royce, and the video has now gone viral on Instagram. The actor has been spotted driving the Spectre on more than one occasion.
Actor Vikram With Rolls-Royce Spectre
Notably, the actor owns the Bohemian Red shade of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The Spectre has an ex-showroom price of ₹7.50 crore, and it can cost up to ₹10 crore on-road. You can watch the video of actor Vikram driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre here:
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Rolls-Royce Spectre Powertrain
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the brand’s first-ever all-electric car. Its key powertrain specifications can be checked in the table below:
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Category
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Specifications
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Battery Capacity
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102 kWh
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Electric Motors
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Dual electric motors
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Power Output
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577 hp
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Torque Output
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900 Nm
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Drivetrain
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All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
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Range
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Up to 530 km