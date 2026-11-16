Actor Vikram was recently spotted driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre. A fan shot a video of the actor driving his Rolls-Royce, and the video has now gone viral on Instagram. The actor has been spotted driving the Spectre on more than one occasion.

Actor Vikram With Rolls-Royce Spectre Notably, the actor owns the Bohemian Red shade of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The Spectre has an ex-showroom price of ₹7.50 crore, and it can cost up to ₹10 crore on-road. You can watch the video of actor Vikram driving his Rolls-Royce Spectre here:

Category Specifications Battery Capacity 102 kWh Electric Motors Dual electric motors Power Output 577 hp Torque Output 900 Nm Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Range Up to 530 km