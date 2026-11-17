A yellow college bus rammed into a group of people who had stopped to help a scooter rider lying on the road in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday, leaving four people injured, including a child. A Nihang Sikh, identified as Pradeep Singh, sustained serious injuries in the collision on the Machhiwara-Kuhara road.

Dashcam footage of the accident has surfaced on social media. It shows several people gathered around the young man, who was lying on the road in an allegedly intoxicated state. A motorcycle and an Activa can be seen parked nearby as the group attempts to move him to a safer spot. A child is also present at the scene. Moments later, a speeding yellow college bus approaches from behind and strikes the people without stopping.

ALSO READ: Punjab Police Personnel Seen Planting Drugs At Priest's Ludhiana Home, Oppn Says CCTV Footage Exposed AAP-Model | Watch VIDEO: A tragic accident took place on Machhiwara Kuhara Rd in Ludhiana, Punjab. 4 ppl wer helping an intoxicated scooter rider who had fallen on the road & moving him 2 safety when a speeding college bus coming frm behind ran them over. All 4 wer injured. Nihang Singh Pradeep Singh is reportedly in critical condition, w/ injuries 2 his neck, back & legs. Kirandeep Singh is also among the injured. Police hv taken the bus driver into custody. The injured allege that the driver was also intoxicated, but police say this will b confirmed only after investigation & medical reports. Strict action must follow if the allegations r proven. Let's connect 🤝 #Ludhiana #Punjab #RoadAccident #RoadSafety #Justice — Shiv (@HeyShivu) November 17, 2026 Nihang Sikh Suffers Serious Injuries Kirandeep Singh, one of the injured, said he was travelling to Machhiwara to get his car repaired when he spotted the scooter rider lying on the road. He stopped along with Pradeep Singh, a Nihang Sikh, and others to help move the young man towards a nearby petrol pump. Pradeep said the impact was so forceful that his turban was knocked off and landed some distance away. He sustained serious injuries to his neck, back and legs. According to the police, one person suffered major injuries but was out of danger, while three others sustained minor injuries.

Victims Allege Bus Driver Was Intoxicated Kirandeep alleged that the bus driver also appeared to be intoxicated. He said the manner in which the bus struck the group made him suspect that the collision could have been deliberate. The police, however, said their preliminary investigation suggested that the driver was not drunk and may have failed to notice the people on the road. The driver was taken into custody, and police began recording statements from the injured. ALSO READ: Punjab Man Drags Wife By Hair, Kicks Her On Road Over Thar And Bike Demand In Dowry, CCTV Records Assault Injured Raise Questions Over Hospital Treatment The injured also alleged that no doctor was available at the Machhiwara hospital when they were taken there on Sunday. They claimed they were given injections in the name of first aid and referred to Samrala Civil Hospital. The victims further alleged that they had to arrange private vehicles to reach the other hospital.