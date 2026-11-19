Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 20, 2026) : In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports events, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through the below-mentioned news headlines.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE 2026 Interview Schedule Out: Check Reporting Time And Personality Test Guidelines

School Assembly National News Headlines For November 20:

1. Cyclone Akvan Tracker: Heavy Rainfall Begins In Odisha, 80,000 Evacuated As Andhra Pradesh On High Alert

2. Punjab PCS Exam Recruitment Stayed By High Court Over Irregularities, BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Govt

3. Rahul Gandhi Rejects Poll Boycott Strategy In 'Sacred' Indian Democracy, Says Congress To Keep Fighting Despite Setbacks

4. U.S. court orders delivery of summonses to Doval, Goel through Delhi courts

5. Supreme Court refuses to intervene in interim bail granted to SP leader Azam Khan

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 20:

1. Xi-Trump-Putin trilateral summit begins in China; no peace ever forged by declining opportunities, says Trump

2. Pakistan Minister to lead delegation to Delhi for SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum

3. Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, organisations over West Bank expansion

4. LPG tanker that sank off Bulgaria was hit by projectiles: official

5. Japanese PM Takaichi calls for continued dialogue with China to ease bilateral tensions

ALSO READ: Karnataka 1st PUC Timetable 2027: KSEAB Announces First-Year Pre-University Course Exams Schedule; Details

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For November 20:

1. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Nicholls, Phillips revive New Zealand after early hiccups

2. Hong Kong Open badminton: Rakshitha stuns Olympic champion; Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals

3. Dhoni told me to focus more on fitness after my first season, says Nishant Sindhu

4. Sandpapergate scandal: Pat Cummins will struggle to captain team without refuting Bancroft’s words, says Healy

5. India leave Siraj and Jadeja out of opening Test in New Zealand