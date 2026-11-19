UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2026 Out: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the personality test in the Civil Services Examination 2026. As per the schedule released by the UPSC, candidates who have cleared Mains Examination result declared on November 5 will face interview from December 7 to December 12, 2026. This schedule includes 2,526 candidates. The schedule shows the roll number of the candidate, the date of the interview and the session of the interview. Candidates can also view the schedule from the official website.

The Commission has requested all eligible candidates to upload the necessary details online between November 11 and 25, 2026, till 6 pm. Those candidates who fail to do so will not get the e-Summons letter. They will also not be able to appear for the interview. E-summons will be available on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in websites. UPSC has made it clear that any request for a change of date and time will not be considered.

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UPSC CSE 2026 Interview Schedule OUT: Overview

Particulars Details Exam Name UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 Round Personality Test (Interview) Interview Dates December 7 to 12, 2026 Total Candidates 2,526 Basis of Selection Mains result declared on November 5, 2026 Forenoon Session Reporting 9:00 AM Afternoon Session Reporting 1:00 PM Schedule Details Include Roll number, date, and session Official Websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Reporting Time and Sessions

The interview will be held in two sessions each day. Candidates in the forenoon session must report by 9 am, while those in the afternoon session must report by 1 pm. Each candidate’s roll number, date, and session are given in the schedule released by the commission, and they should check these carefully.

e-Summon Letter and Online Details

The e-Summon letters for all eligible candidates will be available for download on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. However, candidates must fill in and submit the required details online from November 11 to 25, 2026, till 6 pm. If a candidate misses this deadline, no e-Summon letter will be issued, and the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the Personality Test.