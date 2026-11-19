With a drop in temperatures being noticed in various regions of India, students as well as their parents are eagerly awaiting the coming winter holidays. The schools located in different states have varying vacation schedules based on climate conditions. Here are the school holiday and reopening dates for the year 2026-27 of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, which have made announcements regarding the same. Winter Break 2026–27: Dates Vary Widely Across States as Cold Weather Sets In Different regions have different schedules for holiday times. The state of Jammu and Kashmir enjoys the maximum number of days as holiday, while the plains states provide their students with less number of days, which is around two weeks.

Delhi: As per the schedule for winter holidays given by the Delhi Directorate of Education, winter holidays in the recognised schools are planned to be observed from January 1 to January 15, 2027. Schools are supposed to start their classes after this holiday period, but private schools can have their own calendar of education.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh will observe winter holidays from December 31, 2026 to January 14, 2027. This 15-day period will end in the second week of January, and schools will reopen on January 15, 2027.

Rajasthan Schools in Rajasthan will have winter holidays starting from December 31, 2026 and ending on January 10, 2027. They will resume their classes on January 11, 2027. Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir has a separate calendar due to their cold climate. According to the academic calendar, for Foundational, Preparatory and Middle levels, there will be holidays from 7 December 2026 to 28 February 2027. Classes 9 to 12 will have a holiday period from 14 December 2026 to 21 February 2027.

What Should Students and Parents Know? Winter vacation dates can change depending on weather conditions and government decisions. Schools may also issue separate notices about reopening, online classes or revised schedules. Parents and students should check official education department announcements and school circulars before making travel plans, especially since some of the listed schedules are still tentative.

The time for winter holidays may differ depending on weather circumstances and government policies. Additionally, schools may release individual notices regarding reopening of school or online classes. Traveling should be planned carefully after looking at the information released by the education department and circulars of the school, keeping in mind that some of these timetables are tentative.