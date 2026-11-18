Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 19, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these news headlines.

School Assembly National News Headlines For November 19:

1. ‘We are journalists, not reel makers’: independent reporters hit back at Delhi Police’s affidavit to SC

2. No mandate that only women personnel can ‘handle’ women: Delhi Police to Supreme Court

3. About 50 school students hospitalised after suspected pollution from tar-mixing unit

4. AAIB probe report into AI 171 crash at ‘fag end’, Centre tells Supreme Court

5. Cyclone 'Akvan' likely to cross coast between Machilipatnam and Puri

ALSO READ: UGC Fake Degree Alert: Commission Warns Students And Parents Against Relying On Advertisements Without Official Verification

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 19:

1. Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, organisations over West Bank expansion

2. LPG tanker that sank off Bulgaria was hit by projectiles: official

3. India, Japan set to review defence ties as Rajnath, Jaishankar arrive in Tokyo

4. Democrat Peltola wins in Alaska, securing 56-44 U.S. Senate majority

5. U.S. proposes tougher rules for employment-based green cards, longer hiring process

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For November 19:

1. Sports Ministry forms 14-member committee to formulate ‘professionally managed’ leagues in India

2. Swing bowler, six-hitter: Charting India U-19 all-rounder Ulva’s rise

3. AUS vs ENG third ODI: Ben Duckett scores 133, England is in a strong position against Australia

4. Rohit Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lead Tributes After MS Dhoni's IPL Exit

5. Khawaja's Clear Verdict On Cricket Australia's Latest Sandpapergate Decision