UGC Public Notice: In accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a public notice to the students and parents/guardians, advising them to ensure that the educational institution they are approaching is legally approved before joining or investing any money.

This notice comes in light of the Supreme Court order dated October 9, 2026, in WP (C) No. 531/2025. According to the UGC, people should not be misled by the promotional material, pamphlets, or information available on the internet/social media sites.

The commission has pointed out four major things that need to be verified before taking admissions or joining any kind of financial or academic relationship.

Students, parents and the public are advised to verify the recognition status of universities and institutions before taking admission. Degrees awarded by institutions not authorised under the UGC Act, 1956, are not recognised for higher education or employment purposes. Check the list of recognised and fake universities on the UGC website before enrolling. 🔗 Read the Public Notice: https://t.co/xVbiKqm25F

Find out whether the institution is established or recognised legally under the laws.

2. Authorisation to Conduct Programmes or Confer Degrees



Make sure that the institution is legally authorised to conduct a particular programme and confer the degree or qualification according to the UGC Act of 1956 or any other laws.

3. Statutory and Regulatory Approvals

Find out whether the necessary approvals or recognitions have been made by the UGC or any other authorities, wherever applicable.

4. Permissibility of Programme:

It should be ensured that the programme, method of study and place of instruction are all permissible according to the law.

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Don’t Rely on Advertisements Alone

Individuals are advised not to rely completely on ads, web pages, brochures, social media postings, or any claims made by institutions regarding accreditation, association or their ability to confer degrees.

All such statements must be substantiated through authentic sources, including UGC website (www.ugc.gov.in) and sites related to the appropriate statutory and regulatory bodies.