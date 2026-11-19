Chhattisgarh Board Exam Dates 2027: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has published the yearly examination timetable for Classes 10 and 12 for 2027. Class 12 examinations will begin on March 12, 2027, while Class 10 examinations will commence on March 13, 2027.

As per the CGBSE, the Board, Class 10 theory exams will begin from March 13 to April 5, 2027, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 8, 2027. Students must be seated at their centres by 8:00 AM. Answer booklets will be distributed at 9:05 AM and question papers at 9:10 AM. The exam will run from 9:15 AM to 12:15 PM.

ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 19): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here CG Board Class 10 Exam Date 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable Subject Exam Date Third Language (including Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, and others) March 13 Second Language – English March 16 Social Science March 18 Science March 20 First Language – Hindi March 25 Mathematics March 30 Various Vocational Education Subjects April 1 Music (for visually impaired students) and Drawing-Painting (for hearing-impaired students) April 5 CG Board Class 12 Exam Date 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable Subject Exam Date Hindi March 12 Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, and other subjects March 15 Sanskrit March 17 Biology, Economics, History, and other subjects March 19 Sociology March 24 Mathematics, Computer Application, Indian Music, Home Science, and other subjects March 29 English March 31 History, Business Studies, Drawing-Painting, and other subjects April 3 Geography and Physics April 5 Vocational subjects including Retail Marketing, IT, Automobile, and Healthcare April 6 Languages including Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and others April 7 Psychology April 8 ALSO READ: BPSC 71st CCE Update: Commission Announces Document Verification Key Dates; Full Schedule And Important Instructions Here How to Download the CG Board Timetable 2027? The date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 can be downloaded by visiting the website of the Chhattisgarh Board at www.cgbse.nic.in. You have to find the link to the examination schedule on their website and download the PDF accordingly. CGBSE Date Sheet 2027 - PDF Download

Read the entire date sheet carefully to verify the subjects and their respective examination dates.