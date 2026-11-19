Karnataka First-Year PU Exams 2027: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the date sheet for the 2027 first-year Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations. The students enrolled in schools affiliated with the board will take their exams in pen-and-paper mode from February 10 to February 23, 2027.

The exams will begin on February 10 with Kannada and Arabic exams. The exam on February 11 will be in Hindi, while the one on February 12 will be in English. There will be many other language and vocational subjects on February 13. The board has left out February 14 and 21 as there are holidays.

The complete date sheet can be accessed on the official KSEAB website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students need to download a copy and prepare accordingly, as there is no chance of skipping an exam.

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Karnataka First-Year PU Exams 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

Date Subjects February 10 Kannada, Arabic February 11 Hindi February 12 English February 13 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness February 14 Holiday February 15 Geography, Physics February 16 History, Computer Science February 17 Chemistry, Basic Mathematics February 18 Business Studies, Psychology, Education February 19 Sociology, Mathematics, Home Science February 20 Economics, Geology, Electronics February 21 Holiday February 22 Political Science, Statistics, Biology February 23 Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy

Key Instructions For Students

Students are advised to check the complete schedule and plan their preparation accordingly. For further updates related to examination timings and other instructions, students should regularly check the official KSEAB website.

Candidates can download the timetable and save a copy for future reference, as the examination dates are important and no examination should be missed.